'No Favours For Pant, He Should Rest': Aakash Chopra On Who Shikhar Dhawan Should Replace

Former India opener Aakash Chopra believes Rishabh Pant should be rested for the third ODI against West Indies if Shikhar Dhawan returns to the side. After testing positive for COVID-19, Dhawan was ruled out of the first two ODIs. Dhawan was released from his isolation ahead of the second ODI, however, due to fitness concerns, he was not included in the playing XI. Dhawan is all set to return for the third ODI, and Chopra suggested Rishabh Pant should be rested to make way for the opener.

Chopra explained that Pant, who will also participate in the forthcoming T20I series against West Indies, needs some break and that rather than rotating his batting position, the wicketkeeper-batsman should be rested for the final ODI. Pant was asked to open the batting for India for the first time in the second ODI. Chopra further suggested that instead of dropping either Deepak Hooda or Suryakumar Yadav from the starting XI, the team management should rest Pant.

"If Shikhar Dhawan comes in for today's game, rest Rishabh Pant. You're anyway not doing him any favours by switching his batting position; at the least, rest him for the third ODI. Don't touch Deepak Hooda and Suryakumar Yadav at this point in time. Rishabh Pant should be rested because he plays in all formats and will come back to keep the wickets in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies," Chopra said in his video.

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI

India and West Indies are all set to lock horns against each other in the third ODI match on Friday. The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST. India have already sealed the three-match series by winning the first two games. India will now look to register a complete white-wash by winning the third match as well.

India predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna.

West Indies predicted XI: Shai Hope (wk), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach.

Image: PTI