No IPL Contract Makes J&K Captain Parvez Rasool NOT Want Ranji Trophy This Season

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that the 2020-21 Indian domestic home season will begin with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The T20 tournament is scheduled to commence from January 10 onwards and will run till January 31. The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the BCCI to truncate their annual domestic season, thus jeopardising the fate of Ranji Trophy 2020-21 season.

Apparently, several players have been left divided with their opinions, with some favouring Ranji Trophy to be safeguarded first, while others supporting BCCI’s call of organising the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 event. Jammu and Kashmir skipper Parvez Rasool falls on the latter category as he expresses his views regarding the importance of the T20 tournament.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Turns Into Cricket Coach For Jammu And Kashmir Children; Watch Video

Jammu and Kashmir skipper Parvez Rasool on board with BCCI prioritising Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Jammu and Kashmir captain Parvez Rasool previously participated in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season back in the 2016 edition of the tournament. Since then, the all-rounder has gone unsold and found no takers in any of the auctions. While speaking with ESPNCricinfo, Parvez Rasool stated that for players without IPL contracts like him, the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s are a “lifeline”.

According to him, putting in impressive performances in Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournaments gets the attention of IPL franchises at the auction. He said that he does not mind BCCI’s move of prioritising the T20 event over traditional competition like Ranji Trophy because the pandemic has already limited the playing window. Parvez Rasool added that he is open to playing in the Ranji Trophy later, should the annual first-class competition go ahead even in a truncated format.

Also Read | Suresh Raina Enjoying Extended Vacation In Village? Batsman's Dreamy Post Wins Fans Over

Parvez Rasool in domestic cricket and other stats

Parvez Rasool has been playing for Jammu and Kashmir in domestic cricket since the 2009 season. He has played 82 first-class matches for his state, through which he aggregated over 7,000 runs with the bat and collected 266 wickets with his right-arm off-spin. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan coaches the Jammu and Kashmir and he along with Rasool have formed a formidable captain-coach combination for the side.

Parvez Rasool has also played 56 T20 matches, with 11 of them coming through his participation in IPL. He has represented the franchises like Bangalore and Hyderabad.

Parvez Rasool in action in IPL, watch video

Also Read | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy To Be Played From January 10-31 2021, Confirms BCCI

Also Read | Irfan Pathan Criticises Indian Bowlers For Lack Of 'consistency' In The First Two ODIs

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.