No Kohli Or Dhoni, Rohit Sharma Could Become The 1st Indian To Script This Unique Record

India captain Rohit Sharma is poised to lead his team in a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, which begins today. Rohit is on the verge of shattering numerous T20I records along the way. Rohit could achieve a number of milestones in the forthcoming T20I series, including becoming the world's most capped T20I player. The 34-year-old is already India's most capped T20I player and could soon become the player with the most T20I appearances in the world.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik is the most capped T20I player in the world with 124 caps to his name. Rohit, who is set to feature in all three matches against Sri Lanka, has made 122 T20I appearances for his country and needs two more caps to equal Malik's record. Rohit is expected to overtake Malik in the third T20I, which will mark his 125th T20I appearance for India, the highest for any player in the world.

MS Dhoni is India's second-most capped T20I player with 98 appearances followed by Virat Kohli, who has so far played 97 matches. The former skipper, however, will not take part in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and will have to wait to surpass MS Dhoni as India's second-most capped T20I player. Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan), Eoin Morgan (England), and Mahmadullah (Bangladesh) are the third-, fourth-, and fifth-most capped T20I players in the world, respectively.

Most T20I matches in career

Sr. No. Name Team Matches 1. Shoaib Malik Pakistan 124 2. Rohit Sharma India 122 3. Mohammad Hafeez Pakistan 119 4. Eoin Morgan England 115 5. Mahmadullah Bangladesh 113

Meanwhile, Rohit is also on the cusp of becoming the world's highest run-scorer in the T20I format. Rohit needs 37 runs to replace New Zealand's Martin Guptill from the top of the table. Guptill has 3299 runs in 112 matches compared to Rohit's 3263 runs in 122 matches. Virat Kohli is No. 2 on the list with 3296 runs in 97 matches. If Rohit manages to score 37 runs in tonight's game, he will also surpass his compatriot in the process.

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

