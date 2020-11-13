No Kohli Or Tendulkar; Netizens React As Iyer Becomes Only Indian Followed By Instagram

In a rather confusing scenario, Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer is currently the only Indian to be followed by social media giant Instagram’s official handle on the same platform. Currently, Iyer is touted to become India's mainstay for the national team as the 25-year-old has already represented India in 40 limited overs games so far.

It may be noted that Instagram was earlier following Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma. Furthermore, the microblogging site is not following any other Indian apart from Shreyas Iyer.

Shreyas had led the Delhi team in the Indian Premier League and had captained the team to a second-placed finish for the first time in history. Instagram may have followed the young gun following his heroics in IPL. None of the popular, seasoned cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar or MS Dhoni are being followed.

Netizens react

While some people were in shock that big names like Kohli and Tendulkar didn't make it in the instagram list, others hailed the youngster.

Strange from Instagram... Following Iyer but no Kohli or Tendulkar in the list... May be he is the only Indian there... Can someone explain?#ViratKohli #shreyasiyer #Instagram pic.twitter.com/iBZsG0rCPg — ThatFanBoy❣️🏏🎾 (@SiddhuYour) November 12, 2020

Instagram follows only 77 people and one Among them is Shreyas Iyer 😳😳😳 — sumanth (@sumanth2571) November 12, 2020

Instagram official account following shreyas iyer on instagram😲😲... — Shubham (@RohitianShubham) November 12, 2020

Delhi lose the IPL final despite Iyer's crucial knock

Delhi were reduced to 22/3 after winning the toss and electing to bat first in their maiden final appearance. Skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant then added 96 runs for the fourth-wicket stand. Skipper Iyer remained unbeaten and played a crucial knock of a 50-ball 65 as Delhi finished their innings at 156/7 from their 20 overs.

In reply, Iyer's opposite number Rohit Sharma successfully anchored Mumbai's run chase as he toyed around with the Delhi bowlers by smashing them to all parts of the ground. The 'Hitman' played a spectacular knock of a 51-ball 68 at a strike rate of 133.33 including five boundaries and four maximums. Apart from anchoring the innings, the elegant opener was also involved in a couple of good partnerships with his opening partner Quinton de Kock & Suryakumar Yadav.

When Rohit was eventually dismissed in the 17th over it appeared that Delhi would somehow stage a comeback in the contest but it was not to be as Ishan Kishan and Krunal Pandya helped the reigning champions cross the finish line

