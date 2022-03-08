'No More Crying, My God': Michael Clarke Fails To Hold Back Tears In Shane Warne Tribute

Former Australian skipper Michael Clarke broke down on a live television show, as he was unable to control his emotions while speaking about the demise of Australian cricket legend Shane Warne.

When asked about the state funeral, which is set to be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Clarke broke down and said, "No more crying, my God. It'll be hard. It'll be hard I see they've named a stand after him which he definitely deserves and I'm sure he'll get the send-off he deserves. But I don't think I'll ever say goodbye," he said.

Michael Clarke went on to add that he is still in shock. "I think, like the whole of Australia and anybody that really loves cricket around the world, it's still such a shock. If anybody can read what the kids have said, and his mum and dad said, and Simone has said, and not shed a tear - you're a better man than me. Having a little girl myself, I just couldn't imagine leaving my little princess. It's extremely tough on everyone," he added.

Michael Clarke reveals he had spoken to Shane Warne about his health in the days before his passing, shares his favourite Warnie memory, and how he is confronting saying goodbye to his great mate. #9Today pic.twitter.com/BESevWQaRO — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) March 7, 2022

Shane Warne tribute: Michael Clarke recalls first visit to Warne's house

During the show, Michael Clarke also recalled his first visit to Warne's house, which he defined as 'massive'. "The first time I ever went to his house, I remember pressing the buzzer on his door and he had left the door open so I pushed it open. His house is massive. The only time I saw tiles that big was in a Westfield shopping centre! I said, "King, where are you?" and he's like, "Come in!"

Going on to describe the moment and saying that he was lucky enough to have spent time with him, he stated "I walked into one of these seven lounge rooms and he's inside his solarium with the goggles and Speedos on and a cigarette hanging out of his mouth. I'm like, "Who does this?!" He's leaving his front door open for starters, and he's in the solarium having a smoke - only Warnie! For me, it's about trying to remember so many of the great times I was lucky enough to have with the King."

Image: AP/ Instagram/ Shane Warne 23