'No One...better Than Him': Irfan Pathan Explains Why Jadeja Will Be Key Against Australia

Former Team India fast bowler Irfan Pathan has explained why he believes that returning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is one of the best bowlers to use the 'rough.' With spinners expected to play a crucial role in the upcoming India vs Australia Test series, Pathan believes that Jadeja could prove to be vital for the Rohit Sharma-led side. The first match of the Border-Gavaskar trophy will be played from February 9 to 13 in Nagpur before the action moves to Delhi from February 17 to 21 for the second Test.

Pathan explains Jadeja's importance against Australia

While speaking on Star Sports' latest Game Plan show, Irfan Pathan was asked to explain the difference in Ravindra Jadeja from 2017 to 2023, to which he replied, "There is a huge difference. There is a lot more maturity. His batting has improved even further. We have always seen the control in his bowling. He knows he has to bowl at the stumps in the first one or two days and as soon as the third or fourth day comes, I don't think anyone uses the rough better than him."

Pathan explained his point further by adding, "So that will be a huge challenge to Australia. Ravindra Jadeja will be extremely eager to bowl as soon as the rough is created as a very good player tries to give even better performances after coming back from an injury. That will be going on in his mind as well."

Moreover, with Australia also having signed multiple net bowlers to help counter Team India's spin attack, the likes of Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin could indeed play a key role.

India vs Australia squads

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner