No Place For Virat Kohli Or Rohit Sharma In Agarkar-led Committee's Plans For New India

The Indian men's cricket team is currently going through a transitional phase, particularly in white-ball formats, as several senior players are finding it challenging to keep up with the fast pace of the game. Last year, Rohit Sharma was appointed as the captain of the Indian team across all three formats, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hoping that this change in leadership would bring an end to India's long-awaited ICC title drought. Unfortunately, Rohit was unable to deliver during the T20 World Cup 2022, as India suffered a shocking semifinal exit after a 10-wicket loss to England.

No place for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in T20Is

The BCCI on Wednesday announced India's T20I squad for their five-match series against the West Indies. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, along with other senior players, failed to find a place in the team. The veterans of the game have been dropped from the T20I squad and several youngsters have been handed an opportunity to play for the country. This is the first major decision taken by the Indian men's selection committee after the appointment of Ajit Agarkar as its chairman.

Agarkar was named the chief selector of the men's team by the BCCI on Tuesday. It was already expected that some major changes in the T20I squad could take place after the appointment of Agarkar, and the former India all-rounder has delivered by dropping Kohli and Sharma from the team. Note, Kohli and Sharma have been out of the Indian T20I team for the past three bilateral series. Hardik Pandya was leading the charge in their absence.

What does the future hold for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma?

Virat Kohli currently holds the position of the highest run-scorer in the shortest format, having accumulated 4008 runs in 115 matches. Following closely behind him is Rohit Sharma, who occupies the second spot on the list with 3853 runs in 148 matches. After the T20 World Cup 2021 held in the UAE, Kohli made the decision to step down as the captain of the Indian T20I team, taking responsibility for the team's early exit in the tournament.

Speculation had been circulating that the BCCI was considering a major overhaul of the T20I side, with the intention of including young players in place of some of the senior stars. The changes have finally started to reflect under Agarkar's tenure with more young players coming into the Indian T20I side. It is expected that changes will talso take place in the ODI squad after the World Cup 2023 later this year.

