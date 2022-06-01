No Place For Virat, Rohit, Jadeja As Ex-India Batter Picks T20 WC Squad Based On IPL 2022

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has picked India's World Cup squad based on players' performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which ended recently. Chopra has notably left out star players Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin from his World Cup squad, citing their underwhelming performances in the cash-rich league this season. Chopra stated that he selected the group based on the assumption that the World Cup will begin tomorrow and not in November.

Chopra's World Cup squad

Chopra picked KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan as his openers, followed by Rahul Tripathi and Suryakumar Yadav. Chopra named Hardik Pandya the captain of the side and picked Dinesh Karthik as wicket-keeper. He picked Krunal Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal as his spinners and named Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh as his fast bowlers.

"KL Rahul is the first player in my World Cup squad based on his IPL performance. He has had a very good season and has scored more than 600 runs this year. I have picked Ishan Kishan as my second opener because if you see his numbers, you will say it was not as bad a season for him. I have kept Rahul Tripathi at the No. 3 position because of his high strike rate. Suryakumar Yadav is my pick for the No. 4 position. He has not played all the matches this season but his runs tally and strike rate have been pretty impressive," Chopra said in his YouTube video.

"Hardik Pandya will be my captain because of how he has led his team in the 2022 season. He can play in the middle and be a finisher as well. Although his strike rate was not that impressive, his bowling was very good and I have picked him as an all-rounder who can bowl a couple of overs here and there. Dinesh Karthik will be my wicketkeeper. He has had a very good season with the bat and has finished a lot of matches for RCB," Chopra added.

"At No. 7, I have kept Krunal Pandya. He has had a very good season with the ball and has also scored some runs batting at different positions. I have picked Krunal also because he is a left-hander and I needed one in the team after Ishan Kishan. Yuzvendra Chahal is my spinner alongside Krunal Pandya. I have picked three fast bowlers in the form of Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh," Chopra said.

Chopra also picked Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshal Patel, and Jasprit Bumrah in his World Cup squad.

Aakash Chopra's T20 World Cup squad based on IPL performance: 1. KL Rahul, 2. Ishan Kishan, 3. Rahul Tripathi, 4. Suryakumar Yadav, 5. Hardik Pandya (c), 6. Dinesh Karthik, 7. Krunal Pandya, 8. Yuzvendra Chahal, 9. Mohammed Shami, 10. Avesh Khan, 11. Arshdeep Singh, 12. Sanju Samson, 13. Deepak Hooda, 14. Kuldeep Yadav, 15. Harshal Patel, 16. Jasprit Bumrah.

Image: BCCI.tv