'No Point Thinking About It': Rohit Sharma On India Not Touring Pakistan For Asia Cup 2023

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma spoke to reporters in Australia on Saturday ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 and had his say on the ongoing drama between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Sharma finally broke his silence on India not traveling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup 2023, after BCCI secretary Jay Shah claimed the continental tournament will be held at a 'neutral' venue. India will begin their Super 12 campaign at the T20 World Cup 2022 with a clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

“My take is, let's focus on this World Cup, because this is important for us. We are not worried about what could happen later. There is no point thinking about it. BCCI will make its decision. We're focused on how well we need to be prepared for tomorrow's game,” Rohit said.

The PCB announced they will not send the Pakistan cricket team to India for next year’s ODI World Cup and also threatened pulling out of the Asian Cricket Council membership.

After getting re-elected as the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah revealed his thoughts on the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held on Pakistan. He denied all reports about traveling to Pakistan and said the tournament will be held at a neutral venue. Since, Shah is also the ACC president, his comments irked the PCB, as they put out a statement announcing their disappointment on October 19.

Rohit Sharma sheds light on India-Pakistan T20 WC clash

Meanwhile, Rohit also spoke about Sunday’s mega matchup and shed light on the team’s preparation. The captain praised Pakistan’s bowling lineup but mentioned that they also have an experienced batting lineup. He said the viewers will be presented with a good match and they have to focus on all three departments of the game.

Rohit then spoke about leading India against Pakistan in the important match against Pakistan and if he is feeling any pressure ahead of it. “Obviously captaining the side is a big thing, but I think I have had the same thought process throughout my career. Every opportunity to play for India is a big game for me. I have also played a World Cup final against Pakistan in 2007, played Champions Trophy twice,” the India captain explained. He proceeded to say that it is definitely a big opportunity for him and leading the team is not an icing on the cake.