'No political party supporting us. Expensive lawyers voluntarily helping us': Sakshi Malik

For the past few weeks, the second phase of the Wrestlers Protest led by Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat has remained in the spotlight as the participants are now calling for strict action against the Wrestling Federation of India Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The situation is increasingly getting more intense across the country as eminent personalities emerge to support the wrestlers. Although WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is prepared to pursue legal action, he also called out the wrestlers for hiring exorbitantly expensive lawyers to defend them. Sakshi Malik clarified Brij Bhushan's comments.

In an exclusive interaction with the Republic Media Network, Sakshi Malik addressed the claims and allegations put forth by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The Wrestling Federation of India Chief fired off over the protestors by claiming them to have the backing of opposition political parties, but Malik cleared the air over the situation.

Sakshi Malik washes off bold assertions by WFI Chief

In her statement, Malik mentioned not having any political influence and that the lawyers have voluntarily come up to help them. She also mentioned that they would welcome any sort of help that would from anyone, no matter the person or organization. The stage remains open for everyone to help them.

The wrestler added up that she invites everyone who is ready to help them in such challenging times. Malik also said that they have never asked anyone to speak or take a stand on their behalf.

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: 'Vinesh Phogat came in Jan, even had tea & had no problem': Brij Bhushan Singh

"There is no political party supporting us. The expensive lawyers are voluntarily helping us out. When an athlete is in trouble, we are ready to seek help from anyone, be it BJP or any party. The forum is open for everyone to help us out. I want to clear another thing. Everyone is invited to our stage. We do not influence anyone to speak for us or to take our stand," Sakshi Malik said.

As the wrestlers protest continues, the protestors knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court, which laid the orders to file an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual assault charges.

The wrestlers initially called off the protests as they were assured that actions would be taken. But this time, the protestors are not backing down as they want stringent action against the accused and they want him to be sent behind bars.

Given the gravity of the situation, the sports ministry appointed a five-person commission, led by the celebrated boxer MC Mary Kom, to look into it. The committee presented its conclusions in a report that was given to the administration. Public disclosure of the specifics has not yet occurred, and no legal action has been taken against the WFI Chief so far.