No Rohit-Rahul Opening Combo In T20Is? Jaffer Wants Explosive Batter To Open For India

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and revealed his thoughts on who should open the batting for India in T20Is. The Indian cricket team is scheduled to face England in a three-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series, starting from July 7. While captain Rohit Sharma has been named in the squad for the 1st T20I, KL Rahul continues to be on the sidelines due to his injury.

Meanwhile, Jaffer said that he thinks the think tank of the Indian cricket team should let explosive wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, a chance to open the innings.

Indian think tank should think about opening with Rishabh Pant in T20Is. I think that's the spot where he can blossom. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 6, 2022

Rishabh Pant opened the batting for India against West Indies

It is pertinent to mention that, in the absence of Rohit during India’s five-match T20I series against South Africa in June, youngsters Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the batting for India. Pant earlier played as an opener for India during the ODI series against West Indies, where he returned with a score of 18 runs in the lone opportunity he got.

However, many saw the move as an ambitious one, as it would have provided Pant with more time on the crease. Jaffer’s suggestion of letting Pant play as an opener can also be based on his recent run of form. Pant scored a century in the first innings, followed by a fifty in the third, during the recently concluded 5th Test against England at Edgbaston.

Pant hit 146 runs in 111 balls in the first innings, at a strike rate of 131.53. He then followed up with a score of 57 runs off 86 balls in the third. However, his effort failed to take the team through to victory, as they ended up losing the match by seven wickets on Day 5.

A look at India's squad for the ENG vs IND T20I series

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

(Image: @wasimjaffer14/Instagram/bcci.tv)