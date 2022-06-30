'No Secret About It': Australia Spinner Lyon With 432 Test Wickets Names 'biggest Weapon'

After picking up an outstanding fifer to help Australia dismiss Sri Lanka for just 212 runs in the first innings, spinner Nathan Lyon explained his biggest weapon. The 34-year-old got a tremendous amount of turn and bounce on the surface, thereby leaving the Lion batters bamboozled, with wickets falling at regular intervals. Wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella ended as the side's highest scorer as he smacked 58 runs off just 59 deliveries, in what was a brilliant counter-attacking inning.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Nathan Lyon explains biggest strength

As quoted by ANI, Nathan Lyon said, "(Extra bounce) is one of my biggest weapons, there's no secret about that. It's something I'm very excited to see, obviously, spin and bounce are good signs. It's about me asking different questions by using different variations."

The 34-year-old then went on to explain how in countries like Sri Lanka one needs more than one variation. "Whereas in Australia, I will probably stick to my strength which is my stock ball and trust in that. When you come over here you have about three or four different variations that you are able to trust and know you're going to get some assistance off the wickets," added Lyon.

There's just something about Nathan Lyon's first ball of a series in Galle! #SLvAUS



ICYMI yesterday: https://t.co/PsM0TzZKfb pic.twitter.com/1X835gyFDa — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 29, 2022

Following the star spinner's brilliant bowling spell, he took his wickets tally to 432 in the longest format of the game. Meanwhile, Lyon was not the only Australian spinner who enjoyed a good outing as Mitchell Swepson picked up three wickets, and was also on a hat-trick at one point when he dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal off consecutive deliveries.

Sri Lanka vs Australia: Dickwella helps Lion reach a fighting total

If it was not for wicket-keeper Niroshan Dickwella, Sri Lanka would have been in a huge spot of bother, having been at 139/6 at one point. With most of the batters having been dismissed while trying to defend, the 29-year-old adopted a different strategy as he went after the bowlers.

Dickwella got to his fifty in just 42 deliveries, in an inning that included six fours before his dismissal on 59. Following his dismissal, Sri Lanka were eventually bundled out for just 212 runs. Meanwhile, Australia scored 268 runs for the loss of six wickets at the end of 61 overs, with Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc at the crease.