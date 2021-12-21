'No Spider-Man, No Superman': Yuzvendra Chahal Meets India's 'REAL HEROES' In Gulmarg

As Spiderman fans flock to the theatres to watch their favourite superhero film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Indian leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday shared a post with his 'real heroes.' Chahal, who was last seen in the Vijay Hazare Trophy playing for Haryana, recently visited Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir and met Indian Army officials.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year old posted a photo of himself with the army officials and captioned the post, "No Spider-Man No superman here are our REAL HEROES." He also thanked the Armed forces for looking after the civilians selflessly, adding that the respect and love he received from them was unreal.

Yuzvendra Chahal shares a special moment with the Indian army

Yuzvendra Chahal in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, Haryana, who was placed in Elite Group C, finished at the bottom of the group with four defeats in five matches. Despite the disappointing performances of the team, Yuzvendra Chahal had an outstanding stint at the competition. The 31-year old picked up three wickets in Haryana's first game against Hyderabad before adding another two scalps in his next game against Saurashtra. Despite his contributions, his side went on to lose both matches.

Chahal topped these two performances with another three wickets in his third match against Jharkhand, a game won by Haryana by 28 runs. And that was not the end of his purple patch as he picked up another three wickets in his fourth match against Delhi, only for Haryana to lose by 10 runs. As for his last group stage match against Utter Pradesh, Chahal picked up another three scalps, making it a total of 14 in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Chahal was last seen in Indian colours during the team's tour of Sri Lanka and was excluded from the T20 World Cup squad. While his exclusion came as a surprise for many, the 31-year old may make a comeback for upcoming India vs South Africa ODI series scheduled early next year.

The last time when Chahal played in South Africa, he took a remarkable 16 wickets in just five matches. Indian fans will hope that the leg-spinner can replicate a similar performance once again if he is selected in the side.