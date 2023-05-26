No Stopping Virat Kohli As His Popularity Reaches New Heights, Another Huge Record Created

Virat Kohli never fails to hit the headlines as the RCB and Indian national team player have topped the list with the most Instagram followers in India. He is backed by other cricket players like MS Dhoni, with 42.2 million followers, followed by Sachin Tendulkar, positioned at 40.3 million.

He is third among the athletes globally behind the football GOATS Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore batting opener is at his peak and has just scored two back-to-back centuries in the IPL 2023.

Even though RCB got knocked out of the tournament, Virat pulled off the score of 639 runs at a par of 53.25 and a strike rate of 139 in 14 matches. According to the statistics, He has scored two centuries and six half-centuries in this campaign. His best score was recorded to be 101*. So far, he is the league's third-highest run-scorer.

Virat has achieved eight centuries in the T-20, which incorporates one international century for the country and seven centuries for the domestic team. He has scored 11,965 runs in 374 outings in his T20 career.

How does Virat Kohli Instagram look like?

Virat Kohli has 250 million followers on Instagram. The batsman has had 1602 posts shared so far and only follows 278 accounts on the social media platform. His reels and videos are mostly of him with sponsors and advertisements. However, he keeps posting fitness videos of him working in the gym.

King Kohli has a profile picture with his beloved wife, Anushka Sharma, who is often seen on his account with the ads of 'Puma'. His fans love to call him by various names such as Chiku, King of Cricket, Kohlinator, King Kohli. Unlike many cricketers, Virat Kohli is not only a name associated with cricket in India but is famous across the globe known for his brilliant gestures, animated celebrations, and on-field power-hitting. The 34-year-old Indian batter smashed two IPL centuries this season and a few days after hitting his second hundred, Virat became the first Asian to reach the 250 million followers milestone. Virat became the first Asian to achieve the 250 million follower mark.

As the world wants Virat Kohli news, where will the cricketer play next and when will he give his fans another century?

Now that the Royal Challengers Bangalore could not qualify for the IPL this year, Virat is set to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, England, on June 7, 2023.