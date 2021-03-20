'No To Crackers Only During Diwali: BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje Hits Out At Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricket team premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah started the new inning of his life on March 15, 2021, after he got married to TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Jasprit Bumrah pulled out from the ongoing India-England series after the third test took place at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium. Bumrah opted out by citing 'personal reason', however, it was soon revealed that the Indian fast bowler is all set to get married.

Ever since Bumrah shared pictures of his marriage and reception, people on social media are extending their wishes to the newlywed couple. Recently, Bumrah shared pictures of the reception along with his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

The Indian pacer had shared his reception pictures on Twitter and wrote, "The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you."

However, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's reception pictures also drew a lot of criticisms on social media. An old tweet from 2017 of Jasprit Bumrah went viral in which the Indian pacer appealed to everyone to 'Say No to Crackers' during the Diwali festival.

Now a Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shobha Karandlaje has slammed Jasprit Bumrah over the same issue. Shobha took to Twitter and outlined how celebrities turn into environmental activists only during Hindu festivals.

BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje wrote:

#saynotocrackers only during Deepavali!



Our celebrities turn into environmental activists only during Hindu festivals but their activism disappears during their own celebrations.



Dear @Jaspritbumrah93, practice what you preach!

The call for a cracker ban by celebrities has drawn controversies in the past as well. In 2020, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli was heavily trolled on Twitter when in his Diwali message h said, "Please remember do not burst crackers, protect the environment and have fun at home with your loved ones, a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion."

Like Jasprit Bumrah, Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra was also trolled for fireworks on wedding day with Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra too had appealed to not burn firecrackers in Diwali and had said, "Please meri saans ko berok rakhiye. Diwali pe patakho ko skip kijiye," adding that the festival should be about "lights and laddoos and love, and not pollution".

Guys pls don't burn firecrackers, Priyanka Chopra is asthmatic

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesha's wedding pictures are going viral on social media.