'Nobody Can Get Close To..': Ex-India Batter Wades Into The Sachin-Kohli Debate

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has chosen Caribbean legend Vivian Richards as the greatest ODI batter of all time and snubbed Indian greats Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar. Sanjay Manjrekar feels that Virat Kohli is the greatest ODI batsman in the last 20 years but no one can compare Vivian Richards when it comes to being an all-time great.

Sanjay Manjrekar told Star Sports, “When you look at the modern era, in the last 20 years or so, Virat Kohli is right up there. Tendulkar is also one of the all-time greats. Virat Kohli, in my book, just fits in as a pure one-day player. MS Dhoni is another player that comes to my mind."

"But, all-time one-day batter, there is nobody who can get close to Sir Vivian Richards. Now this might seem a little old-fashioned", Manjrekar added.

Sanjay spoke about Viv's record and explained what was the difference between him and the second best batsman of his era.

"Viv Richards played from 70s to 90s in a time when all top-class batters, people like Gordon Greenidge averaged about 30 and strike rate in the 60s. Viv Richards, from 70s to 90s, including a World Cup final hundred, averaged 47 and a strike rate of 90. The second-best in his era was second-best by a long way."

“And that’s how you compare all-time greats, that’s the best way to do it. But, in the modern era, when it comes to Virat Kohli, certainly right up there", Sanjay said.

Sachin is often regarded as the best ODI and Test batsman of all time as his numbers in both the formats are worth watching. Sachin has scored 100 International hundreds and is also a true legend of the game.

Virat Kohli looks like the only player who can break Sachin's records but the 34-year-old former Indian captain still needs 26 centuries to match Sachin's numbers. Virat Kohli has been a consistent performer with the bat since his debut and until now, he has scored 12,773 runs at an average of 57.79. Virat Kohli is in the top-5 run scorers in the One Day format. Virat is just four centuries away to surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries.