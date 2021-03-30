'Nobody Had Any Idea': Bangladesh Coach On The Confusion Created In Revised Target

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said he has never been involved in a game before where batsmen go out to bat but do not know what the DLS target is.

Russell's remarks came after the play was halted during the second T20I between New Zealand, and, Bangladesh at McLean Park in Napier on Tuesday due to misleading information regarding the revised target.

'I don't think I have been involved in a game before': Russell Domingo

"I don't think I have been involved in a game before where batters go out and don't know what the DLS target is. There was a lot of rain around. Nobody had any idea of how many we needed after five or six overs. I don't think the game should have started until it was finalised, before there was a clear indication of what is required, and what we needed at certain stages. I don't quite think it [the conduct of the match] was good enough this evening," ESPNcricinfo quoted Domingo as saying. READ | New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I live stream, Napier pitch and weather report, preview

"[When we met the match referee] they were still waiting for the printouts and calculations to take place. I think if you are waiting, the game can't start before you get it. What was explained now was that they normally get it one or two balls into the innings, but hadn't received it yet. They were waiting for it. There were delays and all sorts of stuff. No excuses [for the defeat], but this is just very frustrating for us. They couldn't delay the game much longer, because they were running out of overs," he added.

Play halted due to confusion in the revised target

The incident happened during the second innings of the contest as Bangladesh did not know what target they were chasing and when the second half of the play resumed, it seemed like the visitors were needed to chase down 148 in 16 overs after the target was adjusted as per the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) Method. However, after the completion of one-and-a-half overs (1.3), the play was stopped and the umpires took custody of the ball as there was confusion regarding the target the Mahmadullah-led side were chasing.

The play was halted for almost five minutes and after some number crunching, it came to the fore that Bangladesh had to chase 170 runs in 16 overs. Match referee Jeff Crowe and on-field umpires Chris Brown and Chris Gaffaney conveyed the target and the play resumed.

(With ANI Inputs)