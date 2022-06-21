Last Updated:

'Nobody Will Ask Questions If...': Gavaskar Explains How Sanju Samson Can Silence Critics

Sunil Gavaskar said that even though he has belief in Sanju Samson's abilities, the wicketkeeper-batter needs to improve his shot selection.

Sunil Gavaskar on Sanju Samson's inconsistent form

Sanju Samson has all the talent and skill to not only become one of the best players but also challenge for a place in the national team. However, the Kerala cricketer has not been able to justify his talent in the limited opportunities presented to him. The upcoming India vs Ireland T20I series will be a great opportunity for him to not only make big runs but also keep himself in contention for a place in the Team India for T20 World Cup.

Former Indian cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar said that even though he has belief in Sanju Samson's abilities, the wicketkeeper-batter needs to improve his shot selection.

Sunil Gavaskar wants Sanju Samson to be selective with shot-making 

Sanju Samson's inconsistent form has seen him play just one ODI and 13 T20Is for Team India, scoring 46 and 174 runs respectively. While speaking on the sidelines of the recent India vs South Africa 5th T20I match in Bengaluru which was abandoned due to rain, Gavaskar said, "Everybody deserves more chance but you got to make the most of them. What has led Sanju Samson down, because all of us know the tremendous ability that he has, is his shot selection while playing for India. He looks to attack from the first ball and even in T20Is, there is an opportunity to get your feet going, get your eye…you know with the light and pitch, etc,"

He also added, "So, yes if his shot selection gets better then he will be so much more consistent whether it is for India or for his franchise. Then there will be nobody asking questions about his place in the team."

India vs Ireland series 

With regular skipper Rohit Sharma and other senior members of Team India currently in England, Hardik Pandya was handed the captaincy of Indian team for the two-match T20I series against Ireland later this month. While Rishabh Pant will be flying to England, Ishan Kishan and veteran Dinesh Karthik will be a part of the squad travelling to Ireland. Besides Sanju Samson, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have also found a place in Team India for the Ireland series.

India squad for the Ireland series

Hardik Pandya (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (VC), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik.

