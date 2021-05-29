NOD Vs CES Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, English Women's ODD Live Stream Info

The Northern Diamonds and the Central Sparks are scheduled to feature in the inaugural match of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) from Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Here is our NOD vs CES Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021: NOD vs CES preview

A total of eight women's teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the upcoming season of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy. Each team will play each other once in this edition of the domestic 50-over competition. The team finishing on the top will directly move to the final of the tournament. Moreover, the teams finishing on the second and third place will square off against each other to qualify for the ultimate contest. Northern Diamonds and Central Sparks will feature in the opening game of the season on Saturday.

Both the teams were a part of the North Group in the previous edition of the tournament. The Northern Diamonds had emerged to be the more dominant team in the previous edition as they ended as the table toppers of their group with five wins from six matches. They lost the final by 38 runs to Southern Vipers and finished as the runners up. Central Sparks' campaign on the other hand proved to be a mixed bag as they won three of their six matches. Both sides have exciting line-ups this year as well and their first contest promises to be a blockbuster one as they look to get off to a flying start.

NOD vs CES: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The wicket at Headingly is expected to be favourable for the batters. While it is also expected to provide some assistance to the bowlers, the batters are expected to dominate the contest. The pitch will get better as the game progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first on the surface.

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the first innings of the game. However, fortunately for the two participating teams, there are no chances of rain on the given day. The temperatures are likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius during the match.

NOD vs CES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

NOD: Hollie Armitage, Lauren Winfield, Alex MacDonald, Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Jenny Gunn, Bess Heath, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Katherine Brunt.

CES: Evelyn Jones, Gwenan Davies, Marie Kelly, Emily Arlott, Poppy Davies, Chloe Hill, Clare Boycott, Liz Russell, Issy Wong, Hannah Baker, Anisha Patel.

NOD vs CES live streaming details

The upcoming season of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy will not be televised in India. However, ardent cricket fans who wish to catch the live-action of the 50-over matches can catch the live streaming on the participating teams' respective YouTube channels. One can also keep tabs on the social media accounts of the teams for live scores and updates.

NOD vs CES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – S Sciver

Vice-Captain – A Jones

NOD vs CES Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – A Jones (VC)

Batters - A Campbell, L Winfield, M Kelly

All-Rounders – B Langston, E Jones, J Gunn, N Sciver (C)

Bowlers – A Patel, K Levick, S Glenn

NOD vs CES Dream11 prediction

According to our NOD vs CES Dream11 prediction, the Northern Diamonds are likely to edge past the Central Sparks and win this match.

Note: The NOD vs CES player record and as a result, the NOD vs CES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOD vs CES Dream11 team and NOD vs CES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Central Sparks Instagram