NOD Vs SES Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For England Women's ODD

Match 13 of the England Women’s ODD 2021 season is all set to take place between the Northern Diamonds and the South East Stars on June 12. The 13th match of the England Women’s ODD 2021 season is set to take place at Headingley, Leeds, starting from 3:00 p.m. (IST). Here’s the NOD vs SES Dream11 prediction including the NOD vs SES scorecard prediction and the NOD vs SES Dream11 top picks before the match.

The Northern Diamonds are currently in the 2nd position of the points table while the South East Stars are not far behind, sitting in the 3rd position of the points table. Both the teams have played 2 matches in the tournament so far where both the teams have won 2 matches while losing one. The Northern Diamond and the South East Stars will be facing each other for the first time in the 2021 season. Both the team are evenly matched while scoring 9 points each in the league so far

Probable Playing XI for NOD vs SES Dream11 team

Northern Diamonds: Sarah Taylor (wk), Hollie Armitage (c), Natalie Sciver, Sterre Kalis, Katherine Brunt, Ami Campbell, Jenny Gunn, Alex MacDonald, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Katie Levick

South East Stars: Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Kirstie White, Aylish Cranstone, Tash Farrant (c), Grace Gibbs, Rhianna Southby (wk), Freya Davies, Dani Gregory

Captain and Vice-captain selection for NOD vs SES Dream11 team

Captain – J. Gunn

Vice-captain – B. Langston

NOD vs SES Dream11 top picks for the fantasy team

Wicketkeepers – Sarah Taylor

Batsmen – S. Dunkley, S. Kalis, A. MacDonald

All-rounders – B. Smith, A. Davidson-Richards, N. Sciver, J. Gunn (C)

Bowlers – T. Farrant, K. Brunt, B. Langston (VC)

Ahead of the NOD vs SES opener, both the teams are evenly matched on paper due to the quality of all-round players in both squads. However, the South East Stars will be expected to perform slightly better in the NOD vs SES scorecard considering their past performance. The NOD vs SES opener prediction can see the South East Stars win the upcoming match to move ahead in the points table.

Note: The NOD vs SES Dream11 prediction is made based on various statistics of the game. The NOD vs SES scorecard prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.

Image Source: South East Stars Twitter