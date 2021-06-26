NOD Vs THU Dream11: Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's Regional T20 Preview

The second match of the England Women's Regional T20 2021 will be played between Northern Diamonds and Thunder at Headingley, Leeds. The match starts at 7:00 PM (IST) on Saturday, June 26. Here is our NOD vs THU Dream11 prediction, NOD vs THU Dream11 team and NOD vs THU scorecard.

NOD vs THU match preview

A total of eight teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship in the upcoming edition of the England Women' Regional T20. The Northern Diamonds and Thunder open their campaign on Saturday as they square off against each other in a league match. The two teams also were a part of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy this year. In the first phase of the 50-over tournament, Northern Diamonds managed to secure three wins from four matches, whereas Thunder had two victories and as many losses in the first half. Both teams will be keen to get off to a flying start in the T20 competition as they look to claim valuable winning points right from their first fixture. For the NOD vs THU scorecard updates, one can visit the official websites of the two teams.

SQUAD 👇 Hollie Armitage will lead out her Northern Diamonds side in the opening Charlotte Edwards Cup game at Emerald Headingley tomorrow 💎 pic.twitter.com/pY9UzKWJd5 — Northern Diamonds💎 (@North_Diamonds) June 25, 2021

NOD vs THU weather report and pitch report

The surface at Headingly is expected to provide ample assistance to the batters. A high-scoring encounter is on the cards, considering the two star-studded line-ups of the two teams. The average score batting first at the venue is 177 in domestic T20 matches. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the pitch and the captain winning the toss could look to bat first in the upcoming contest as well.

As for the weather, the conditions in Headingley does not seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. A significant cloud cover is expected during the match and there are also chances of rain interrupting the game during the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius during the match.

NOD vs THU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - L Winfield

Batters - A Campbell, D Collins, G Boyce, S Kalis

All-rounders - E Lamb (VC), J Gunn, N Sciver (C)

Bowlers - A Hartley, B Langston, S Ecclestone

NOD vs THU prediction

As per our NOD vs THU prediction, NOD will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NOD vs THU best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOD vs THU Dream11 team and NOD vs THU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Northern Diamonds Twitter