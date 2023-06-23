Non-striker helps bowler with a never-seen-before juggling catch in T20 Blast - WATCH

Why you're reading this: The game of cricket always keeps the spectators on the edge as any moment could turn out to be a spectacular one or one which may not be exceptional but could still leave the viewers awestruck. This time the weight is seemingly on the latter side and the subject is the attribute that wins matches. Yes! it is about a catch.

3 Things you need to know

The incident occured during the Vitality T20 Blast tournament taking place in England

It is from group game between Nottinghamshire Outlaws and Leicestershire Foxes

A regulation catch became a bizarre dismissal

Watch the bizarre dismissal where Non-Striker unintentionally aided the bowler

In what could be defined as one of the most peculiar catches of all time the non-striker inadvertently aided the dismissal of the fellow teammate. The context has flown from England, where the Vitality Blast tournament is being played. On Tuesday, during the Nottinghamshire Outlaws vs Leicestershire Foxes game, the captains of both the teams were taking on each other and it was the bowling skipper, Steven Mullanly, who got the better of his counterpart Colin Ackreman. However, an instrumental role was played by Wiaan Mulder.

In the 13th over of Leicestershire's chase, Ackreman could not make the right contact with the ball and improvisation led to hitting it straight to Mullanly. Judging by the precedence, it was a simple catch but the Nottinghamshire skipper spilled it, only for it to hit Mulder and then come back into his viscinity, this time only to stick. Watch the video to gain further clarity.

The dismissal could be taken as a crucial point in the match as Leicestershire was 81/3 and was seeking a partnership, which Ackreman and Mulder might have provided. Following Ackreman's wicket, the home side's innings crumbled and in the end, they lost the match by 22 runs. In Notthingham's innings opener Joe Clark was the standout performer. He scored 72 of 41 balls and took his team to the tricky total, which proved to be a winning one, of 165 runs.