'None Of Top India Players Talk To Chetan Sharma': BCCI Official Makes Big Revelation

A BCCI official has revealed that none of the top Indian cricketers including the likes of Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli ever talk to chief selector Chetan Sharma except in meetings concerning selection for the men's team. Speaking to the news agency PTI, the BCCI official stated that top-level Indian players or head coach Rahul Dravid never speak to Chetan publicly, which was evident during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"Chetan spoke a bit too much. None of the top India players talk to him. Have you seen him speak to Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, or Rohit Sharma publicly in any training session? He would stand in one corner during T20 World Cup in Australia and no one bothered to speak to him," the BCCI official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Will Chetan be sacked?

Earlier last month, Chetan was reappointed as the chairman of the senior selection committee of the BCCI. He was reinstated to the position after being sacked in November following Team India's semifinal exit from the T20 World Cup in Australia. India lost the knockout match against England to see their World Cup hopes end on a disappointing note. If media reports are to be believed, Chetan is most likely to be sacked by the BCCI.

Chetan's new team, though, have entirely new faces with S Sharath of South Zone being promoted as junior chairman of selectors. Subroto Banerjee from East Zone, Salil Ankola from West Zone and Test opener Shiv Sunder Das from the Central zone are also part of the penal. It will be interesting to see how long Chetan is able to continue as BCCI's chief selector after the latest controversy.

"The board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a press release.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the committee has recommended the following candidates for the senior men's national selection committee," he added.

1) Chetan Sharma

2) Shiv Sundar Das

3) Subroto Banerjee

4) Salil Ankola

5) Sridharan Sharath

Image: PTI