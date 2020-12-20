NOR Vs BAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Match Preview

Northern will go up against Balochistan in the 25th match of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The match will begin at 10:30 AM IST on December 20 and will go on for four days till December 23. The match will take place at the State Bank of Pakistan Sports Complex, Karachi. Here is our NOR vs BAL Dream11 prediction, NOR vs BAL Dream11 team and NOR vs BAL playing 11.

NOR vs BAL Dream11 prediction: NOR vs BAL info and match preview

Before the NOR vs BAL live match, let's take a look at how the two teams performed in their previous encounter. NOR are currently second on the points table after 8 matches. They have so far registered 3 wins and 2 losses, while another 3 matches have ended in a draw. Their previous match versus Sindh ended in a draw as well. Hammad Azam and Mubasir Khan scored centuries in the previous match and they will be expected to deliver with the bat yet again. Mohammad Nawaz had picked up 5 wickets in the last match and once again he will be expected to be among the wicket-takers.

BAL are currently at the bottom of the points table and are struggling after 8 matches. So far they have registered just 1 win and suffered 4 losses, while 3 of their matches have ended in a draw. They lost their last match versus Central Punjab by 9 wickets and playing against NOR will not be easy. BAL will have to bring their A-game to the table to upset NOR in the upcoming match.

NOR vs BAL live: NOR vs BAL playing 11 prediction

NOR vs BAL live: NOR Playing 11

Nasir Nawaz, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, Faizan Riaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Hammad Azam,Mubasir Khan,Jamal Anwar, Nauman Ali (c), Waqas Ahmed, Shadab Majeed

NOR vs BAL live: BAL Playing 11

Ali Rafiq, Imran Farhat (c), Ali Waqas, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Ayaz Tasawwar, Adnan Akmal, Umaid Asif, Jalat Khan, Mohammad Talha, Raza-ul-Hasan, Gohar Faiz

NOR vs BAL match prediction: NOR vs BAL Dream11 top picks

Hammad Azam Imran Farhat Nauman Ali Nauman Ali

NOR vs BAL match prediction: NOR vs BAL Dream11 team

NOR vs BAL live: NOR vs BAL Dream11 prediction

As per our NOR vs BAL Dream11 prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the final.

Note: The NOR vs BAL Dream11 prediction, top picks and NOR vs BAL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs BAL match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

