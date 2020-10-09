NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern Pakistan (NOR) take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the 15th match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Friday, October 9, at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. Here is our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction and our NOR vs CEP Dream11 team.
The defending champions Northern are firm favourites in the National T20 Cup. After the completion of the first leg of the league, they remain unbeaten with five wins in five matches. Shadab Khan's captaincy has managed to make a strong impact as the team sits comfortably right at the top of the points table. Central Punjab are languishing at the bottom half with only a single win. The team will look to turn their fortunes with the league moving to Rawalpindi for its last leg.
A look at all the important stats and numbers from the Multan-leg of the #NationalT20Cup as we head into the second-leg at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from today.— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2020
Catch the action 👇
📺PTV Sports
📱💻 https://t.co/MvAwNda4yV
📻 Radio Pakistan#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/F1yQRWb9D5
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Punjab: Top Stats & HLs Ft. David Warner And Jonny Bairstow
ALSO READ | Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Feud Recalled By Netizens With Punjab Team Selection Under Scanner
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad Team Respond In Delight To Special Tweet From Fan In Thailand
As per our NOR vs CEP match prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Claims Chennai Batsmen Treat Dream11 IPL Contract As 'government Job
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP live stream, pitch and weather report, full preview
7 mins ago
Ajinkya Rahane set to replace out-of-form Shikhar Dhawan for Rajasthan game on Friday?
13 mins ago
Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli feud recalled by netizens with Punjab team selection under scanner
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad team respond in delight to special tweet from fan in Thailand
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad vs Punjab: Top stats & HLs ft. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow
1 hour ago
Virender Sehwag claims Chennai batsmen treat Dream11 IPL contract as 'government job'
2 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points