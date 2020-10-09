NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Game Preview

Northern Pakistan (NOR) take on Central Punjab (CEP) in the 15th match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Friday, October 9, at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. Here is our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction and our NOR vs CEP Dream11 team.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team and preview

The defending champions Northern are firm favourites in the National T20 Cup. After the completion of the first leg of the league, they remain unbeaten with five wins in five matches. Shadab Khan's captaincy has managed to make a strong impact as the team sits comfortably right at the top of the points table. Central Punjab are languishing at the bottom half with only a single win. The team will look to turn their fortunes with the league moving to Rawalpindi for its last leg.

A look at all the important stats and numbers from the Multan-leg of the #NationalT20Cup as we head into the second-leg at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi from today.



Catch the action 👇



📺PTV Sports

📱💻 https://t.co/MvAwNda4yV

📻 Radio Pakistan#HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/F1yQRWb9D5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 9, 2020

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team, squad list

NOR vs CEP playing11 prediction: Northern squad

Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir (w), Shadab Khan (c), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs CEP playing 11 prediction: Central Punjab squad

Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Punjab: Top Stats & HLs Ft. David Warner And Jonny Bairstow

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team, top picks

A Shafiq

K. Akmal

H. Ali

Z. Malik

ALSO READ | Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli Feud Recalled By Netizens With Punjab Team Selection Under Scanner

NOR vs CEP live: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: K. Akmal (captain)

Batsmen: A. Shafiq, Z. Malik (vice-captain), H. Ali, Abid Ali

All-rounders: S. Khan, M. Nawaz, S. Tanvir

Bowlers: H. Rauf, U. Qadir, E. Adil

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad Team Respond In Delight To Special Tweet From Fan In Thailand

NOR vs CEP live: NOR vs CEP match prediction

As per our NOR vs CEP match prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOR vs CEP match prediction and NOR vs CEP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOR vs CEP Dream11 team and NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag Claims Chennai Batsmen Treat Dream11 IPL Contract As 'government Job

Image source: PCB Media Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.