NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern (NOR) will go up against Central Punjab (CEP) in the seventh match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 3 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction and our NOR vs CEP Dream11 team.
By defeating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this week, Northern moved to the top spot of the points table with a win-loss record of 2-0. Central Punjab, on the other hand, are third despite defeating Southern Punjab in their last fixture. Babar Azam and team currently have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the tournament.
Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir (w), Shadab Khan (c), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik
Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar
Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP vs SIN live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Also Read l CEP vs SIN Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup preview
Considering the recent run of form, our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction is that Northern will come out on top in this contest.
What a comeback for Northern 👌#NationalT20Cup | #HarHaalMainCricket | #SPvNOR pic.twitter.com/PROYAFtX26— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 1, 2020
Also Read l Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL vs KHP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Rajasthan pitch report and weather forecast for Abu Dhabi
16 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly tempts fans with delicious picture from UK after leaving Dream11 IPL 2020
21 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup NOR vs CEP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
32 mins ago
Did Jofra Archer predict Nicholas Pooran's Dream11 IPL fielding spectacle back in 2013?
42 mins ago
SUR vs GLO Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast semi-final preview
54 mins ago
English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview
58 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points