NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Preview

Northern (NOR) will go up against Central Punjab (CEP) in the seventh match of the ongoing Pakistan National T20 Cup on Saturday, October 3 at 3:30 pm IST. The match will be played at Multan International Cricket Stadium. Here is our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction and our NOR vs CEP Dream11 team.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team and preview

By defeating Khyber Pakhtunkhwa earlier this week, Northern moved to the top spot of the points table with a win-loss record of 2-0. Central Punjab, on the other hand, are third despite defeating Southern Punjab in their last fixture. Babar Azam and team currently have a win-loss record of 1-1 in the tournament.

NOR vs CEP live: NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Saturday, October 03, 2020.

Time: 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Multan International Cricket Stadium in Multan, Pakistan

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team, squad list

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Northern squad

Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Muhammad Musa, Raja Farzan, Rohail Nazir (w), Shadab Khan (c), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin, Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Central Punjab squad

Abdullah Shafique, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Babar Azam (c), Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Saad Nasim, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team, top picks

Northern: Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf

Central Punjab: Abdullah Shafique, Bilal Asif, Usman Qadir

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kamran Akmal

Batsmen: Babar Azam (C), Haider Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Zeeshan Malik

All-Rounders: Shadab Khan, Bilal Asif (VC), Ali Imran

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Usman Qadir

NOR vs CEP live: NOR vs CEP match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction is that Northern will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NOR vs CEP match prediction and NOR vs CEP Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOR vs CEP Dream11 team and NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

