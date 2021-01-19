NOR Vs CEP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan One Day Cup Match Preview

Northern will lock horns with Central Punjab in the league match of Pakistan's National One Day Championship. The NOR vs CEP match will be played at the United Bank Limited Sports Complex, Karachi. The NOR vs CEP live match is scheduled to commence at 10:00 AM IST on Wednesday, January 20. Here, we take a look at NOR vs CEP live scores, NOR vs CEP match prediction and NOR vs CEP playing 11.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs CEP live match preview

Both teams have 3 wins and 3 losses from 6 six matches played so far. However, it is the net run rate which has been the difference between the two in terms of standings on the points table. Northern are third on the table with a negative run rate of -0.103, while Central Punjab are below them on fourth with a run rate of -0.476.

This is the reverse fixture between these two teams after they played each other earlier in the tournament. In that match, Northern crushed Central Punjab by 154 runs in a high-scoring encounter. Batting first, Northern scored 382/8 with opener Taimoor Sultan scoring a century (102 runs) and a half-century from his opening partner Ali Imran (56 runs). Asif Ali also contributed with the bat scoring 76 runs. For Central Punjab Ahmed Bashir had picked up 4 wickets.

Central Punjab, chasing 383 for victory, were bowled out for 228 runs. Wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq (55 runs) and skipper Saad Nasim ((53 runs) were the only major contributors with the bat. For Northern, Hammad Azam picked up 4 wickets to take the team past the finish line.

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Probable NOR vs CEP playing 11

NOR: Haider Ali, Zeeshan Malik, Umar Amin, Rohail Nazir, Asif Ali, Hammad Azam, Sohail Tanvir, Mubasir Khan, Athar Mahmood, Farhan Shafiq, Salman Irshad

CEP: Tayyab Tahir, Rizwan Hussain, Usman Salahuddin, Mohammad Akhlaq, Saad Nasim (c), Zafar Gohar, Qasim Akram, Usman Qadir, Sohaibullah, Raza Ali Dar, Ahmed Bashir

NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction: Top picks for NOR vs CEP Dream11 team

Mohammad Akhlaq

Rizwan Hussain

Sohail Tanvir

Asif Ali

NOR vs CEP match prediction: NOR vs CEP Dream11 team

NOR vs CEP live: NOR vs CEP match prediction

As per our NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, NOR should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOR vs CEP Dream11 prediction, top picks and NOR vs CEP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs CEP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

