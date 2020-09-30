NOR Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

Northern team (NOR) will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the opening contest of Pakistan National T20 Cup. NOR vs KHP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 30 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction, NOR vs KHP Dream11 team and top picks.

NOR vs KHP live: NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction and preview

The Northern team are the defending champions of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished fourth last season. While both teams have experienced international players in their ranks, the Northen team will miss the services of their captain Imad Wasim as he is unavailable for the tournament and will not be a part of NOR vs KHP playing 11. The average score on the Multan wicket is 169 runs in T20 matches. The NOR vs KHP live match promises to be an exciting contest.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs KHP playing 11: NOR squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction: NOR vs KHP playing 11: KHP squad

Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Junaid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction: Top picks

S. Khan

M. Amir

M. Hafeez

W. Riaz

NOR vs KHP live: NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan

Batsmen: F. Zaman, M. Hafeez (captain), S. Malik, A. Ali

All-rounders: H. Ali, S. Khan (vice-captain), I. Ahmed

Bowlers: W. Riaz, M. Amir, A. Iqbal

NOR vs KHP live: NOR vs KHP match prediction

As per our NOR vs KHP match prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction, top picks and NOR vs KHP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs KHP match prediction and NOR vs KHP Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

