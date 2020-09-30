NOR Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Pakistan National T20 Cup Live

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Northern team (NOR) will take on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KHP) in the opening contest of Pakistan National T20 Cup. NOR vs KHP live action will commence at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 30 at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction, NOR vs KHP Dream11 team and top picks.
Countdown begins with the National T20 Cup less than 24 hours away! The captains pose with the glittering trophy. Defending champions, Northern, play Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 3pm. Punjab Derby – Central Punjab v Southern Punjab – at 7.30pm #HarHaalMainCricket #NationalT20Cup
The Northern team are the defending champions of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, whereas Khyber Pakhtunkhwa finished fourth last season. While both teams have experienced international players in their ranks, the Northen team will miss the services of their captain Imad Wasim as he is unavailable for the tournament and will not be a part of NOR vs KHP playing 11. The average score on the Multan wicket is 169 runs in T20 matches. The NOR vs KHP live match promises to be an exciting contest.
Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik
Mohammad Rizwan (c/wk), Junaid Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Asif Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imran Khan Snr, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mohsin, Sahibzada Farhan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Usman Khan Shinwari, Wahab Riaz and Zohaib Khan.
Wicketkeeper: M. Rizwan
Batsmen: F. Zaman, M. Hafeez (captain), S. Malik, A. Ali
All-rounders: H. Ali, S. Khan (vice-captain), I. Ahmed
Bowlers: W. Riaz, M. Amir, A. Iqbal
As per our NOR vs KHP match prediction, NOR are favourites to win the match.
