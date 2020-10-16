NOR Vs KHP Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Northern (Pakistan) are set to face Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the 29th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Friday in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium at 3:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs KHP match prediction, NOR vs KHP Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs KHP playing 11.

NOR vs KHP live: NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction and preview

This match is between two teams who are currently at the top two positions of the National T20 Cup 2020. With this match being the final fixture for these two teams at the league stage, this match could decide which team has the upper hand in the knockout stages. Ahead of this match, Northern have won 7 matches out of 9 and are comfortably qualified for the knock-outs.

They registered an impressive 39-run win victory over Balochistan in the previous match and will be eager to continue their good run. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are coming into match, having lost their last two matches and they will be eager for a win and get some momentum ahead of their semi-final clash against either Sindh or Central Punjab. Fans can expect a thrilling NOR vs KHP live match as both teams will look to field their best players in the NOR vs KHP playing 11.

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Squads for the NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction: NOR squad for NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction: KHP squad for NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman, Shoaib Malik, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Mohammad Mohsin, Shaheen Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Usman Khan-Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Haris, Zohaib Khan, Imran Khan, Afif Afridi, Arshad Iqbal

NOR vs KHP Dream11 Prediction: Top picks from NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

Haider Ali

Fakhar Zaman

Mohammad Rizwan

Shadab Khan

NOR vs KHP match prediction: NOR vs KHP Dream11 team

NOR vs KHP live: NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction

As per our NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The NOR vs KHP Dream11 prediction, NOR vs KHP top picks and NOR vs KHP Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs KHP match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Pakistan Cricket / Twitter

