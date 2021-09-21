NOR Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI And More

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City in the Carabao Cup third-round tie. Liverpool comes into this fixture in great form having won five and drawn their opening six matches across all competitions. This includes a 3-0 win at Carrow Road on the opening day of the season with Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino getting on the goal sheet for the Reds.

Meanwhile, Norwich has qualified having beaten Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round, but the team has been having a poor run in the Premier League after losing all the five games of the season. Here is our Norwich vs Liverpool team news, Norwich vs Liverpool playing 11, Norwich vs Liverpool Dream 11 Team and Norwich vs Liverpool Dream 11 prediction.

Norwich vs Liverpool Head to Head

Norwich City and Liverpool have played each other 65 times in all competitions with Liverpool winning 37 games, Norwich 14 and 14 matches ending in draws. The two sides last met on the opening day of the Premier League season, with Liverpool beating Norwich City 3-0.

Norwich vs Liverpool news

Daniel Farke's Norwich City will have to make do without Todd Cantwell, Przemyslaw Placheta, Christoph Zimmermann and Sam Byram while Liverpool have confirmed that Thiago Alcantara, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Neco Williams and Roberto Firmino will not feature in tonight's clash.

NOR vs LIV Probable Playing XI

Norwich City Predicted XI: Angus Gunn, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Omobamidele, Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Milot Rashica, Billy Gilmour, Kenny McLean, Christos Tzolis, Joshua Sargent, Lukas Rupp

Liverpool Predicted XI: Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Kaide Gordon, Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

Norwich City

Billy Gilmour

Christos Tzolis

Liverpool

Divock Origi

James Milner

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Team:

Caoimhin Kelleher, Joe Gomez, Brandon Williams, Nat Phillips, Andrew Robertson, Billy Gilmour, Christos Tzolis, Joshua Sargent, James Milner (VC), Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Divock Origi (C)

NOR vs LIV Dream11 Prediction:

Norwich are winless in 15 matches against Liverpool and to add to that, they are coming into this clash on the back of poor results and injuries to their side. Based on all factors, we expect Liverpool to qualify to the fourth round.

Image: AP