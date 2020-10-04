NOR Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Northern (Pakistan) are set to face Sindh in the 10th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Sunday in Multan Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs SIN playing 11.

NOR vs SIN live: NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction and preview

NOR are at the top of the table having won both their matches so far. They take on Central Punjab on Saturday and will look to continue their winning run ahead of the clash. SIN, meanwhile, are second on the table and will look to upset NOR and take the top spot. They won their previous match against Central Punjab by 7 wickets and will look to continue their fine form.

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Squads for the NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SIN playing 11: NOR squad

Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SIN playing 11: SIN squad

Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: Top picks from NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

Umar Amin

Khurram Manzoor

Anwar Ali

Shadab Khan

NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction: NOR vs SIN Dream11 team

NOR vs SIN live: NOR vs SIN match prediction

As per our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The NOR vs SIN Dream11 prediction, NOR vs SIN top picks and NOR vs SIN Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The NOR vs SIN match prediction and NOR vs SIN Dream11 team does not guarantee a positive result.

Image: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

