NOR Vs SIN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, National T20 Cup Match Preview

Northern (Pakistan) are set to face Sindh in the 10th match of the National T20 Cup 2020 that will be played on Sunday in Multan Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR vs SIN Dream11 team and the probable NOR vs SIN playing 11.
NOR are at the top of the table having won both their matches so far. They take on Central Punjab on Saturday and will look to continue their winning run ahead of the clash. SIN, meanwhile, are second on the table and will look to upset NOR and take the top spot. They won their previous match against Central Punjab by 7 wickets and will look to continue their fine form.
Sharjeel, Khurram lead Sindh to seven-wicket win over Central Punjab.#HarHaalMainCricket #NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/DlYUP1c26x— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 2, 2020
Imad Wasim (c), Shadab Khan, Ali Imran, Asif Ali, Farzan Raja, Haider Ali, Hammad Azam, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Musa Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Sohail Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, Umar Amin and Zeeshan Malik
Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Rumman Raees, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Saud Shakeel, Sharjeel Khan
As per our NOR vs SIN match prediction, NOR will be favourites to win the contest.
