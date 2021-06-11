NOR Vs WOR Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast 2021 Match Preview

Northamptonshire Steelbacks and Worcestershire Rapids are slated to battle it out in an upcoming fixture of the ongoing T20 Blast 2021. The match will be played at the County Ground, Northampton and is scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) on Friday, June 11. Here is our NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, NOR vs WOR Dream11 team, NOR vs WOR and NOR vs WOR player record.

NOR vs WOR match preview

The two North Group teams will lock horns in the forthcoming fixture of the T20 competition. The Northamptonshire open their campaign on Friday with their game against Worcestershire. The Worcestershire on the other hand were involved in a tied match against Nottinghamshire earlier this week. Worcestershire were the wooden spooners of their group in the previous edition of the tournament and will be keen to turn things around this year. Northamptonshire have a strong lineup this season and a win in their first encounter itself could do wonders for their confidence. To follow the NOR vs WOR scorecard, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts and official websites of the two participating teams.

NOR vs WOR weather report

A significant cloud cover is expected at the start of the match. However, fortunately for the two teams, there are no chances of rain. The wind gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down, both teams will get to play the full quota of overs.

NOR vs WOR pitch report

The wicket at Northampton is expected to be a batting-friendly one. The batters from both sides will be licking their lips looking at the surface for the upcoming encounter. The average score batting first at the venue in domestic T20 games is 171 and considering the star-studded batting lineups of the two teams, a high-scoring clash is on the cards. The wicket is expected to get better as the match progresses, which is why the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bowl first.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team for the NOR vs WOR opener. Northamptonshire's overseas campaigner Mohammad Nabi will not be a part of the fixture as he is currently serving his quarantine period. Here is the confirmation of the same:

Mohammad Nabi will miss the Steelbacks' opening weekend as he completes his mandatory quarantine after arriving in the UK. https://t.co/zcPwEz7ZTm — Northamptonshire Steelbacks (@NorthantsCCC) June 9, 2021

NOR vs WOR player record

Both sides have proven players of the shortest format in their respective squads. All the eyes will be on Josh Cobb and Richard Levi when it comes to Northamptonshire. Whereas, for Worcestershire, Moeen Ali and Ish Sodhi could emerge to be the top performers in the clash.

NOR vs WOR opener: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: M Ali

Vice-captain: J Cobb

NOR vs WOR Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - B Cox

Batsmen - J Libby, R Whiteley, J Cobb (VC), R Levi

All-rounders - M Ali (C), D B'oliveira, G Berg

Bowlers - I Sodhi, G White, W Parnell

NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction

As per our NOR vs WOR Dream11 prediction, Worcestershire will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The NOR vs WOR player record and as a result, the NOR vs WOR best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The NOR vs WOR Dream11 team and NOR vs WOR prediction does not guarantee positive results.

