'Not A Money-making Exercise...': ICC CEO Advocates 'exposure' For Cricket At Olympics

The International Cricket Council's (ICC) CEO, Geoff Allardice, stated on Sunday that the governing body's quest for the sport's inclusion in the Olympics is "not a money-making exercise". Allardice believes that bringing cricket to the Olympics will aid its member countries in gaining government support and improving their facilities.

Allardice went on to say that the inclusion will benefit the sport by exposing it to markets, where cricket has failed to attract popularity over the years.

"In many of our members, being seen as an Olympic sport and having an association with the government and the national Olympic movement is something that is going to be really beneficial in terms of facilities and high-performance assistance," Allardice said on SEN Radio's show 'This Is Your Journey - thanks to Tobin Brothers'.

"It's certainly not a money-making exercise from our point of view, it's about getting exposure for cricket in markets where we may not be popular. And the other one is about giving all of our 106 members the opportunity to engage more closely with their governments," he added.

Cricket's potential re-entry at the Olympics

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed in August last year that it was planning to bring cricket to the Olympics, with an intention to re-launch the sport at the 2028 edition in Los Angeles, United States. If the ICC is successful in bringing cricket to the 2028 Olympics, it will be the first time the sport will appear in the Games in over a century. The last time cricket was played at the Olympics was in Paris in 1900, when only two nations competed - Great Britain and France.

Meanwhile, at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, women's T20 cricket will make its debut. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in April 2021 that all matches played at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be classified as T20 internationals (T20I).

In June, the competition's dates were confirmed by cricket's governing body. A women's cricket tournament will be held for the first time at the Commonwealth Games after a men's tournament was held 24 years earlier.

Image credit: icc-cricket.com