Not Ashwin Or Chahal, Aakash Chopra Predicts 'most Expensive Indian Bowler' At IPL Auction

With less than two weeks remaining for the IPL 2022 auctions, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has made his predictions for the most expensive Indian bowler. The auctions this year will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.

Several star Indian bowlers will be included in this year's auctions, including R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, Chopra believes that another bowler will be the most expensive pick in this year's auction.

Aakash Chopra names most expensive bowler in IPL auctions

Taking to his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra made predictions for the five most expensive bowlers in the IPL 2022 auctions. His list included Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, with Deepak Chahar topping the list. It is surprising that the 44-year old did not name Harshal Patel on his list, considering the 31-year old picked up a staggering 32 wickets last season.

"Firstly, he takes wickets with the new ball. There isn't any Indian of this kind. You can think of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi…I didn't even go with Harshal Patel, despite him picking 32 wickets last season to win the Purple Cap. But I feel probably he won't cost that much," said Chopra.

The Indian commentator then went on to add how Chahar's ability to pick up wickets in the powerplay will be one of the primary reasons he will be a key player to watch out for in the upcoming auctions. While Chopra acknowledged that the pacer is not the best in the death overs, he does believe that his improved batting will be an asset to any team that signs him.

"Deepak is your bank in the first three overs. He can come and give you early wickets in the powerplay. There is nothing better than that. He can break the back of the opponent. In death overs, he is alright, not great. But that can work. I feel CSK will try to get him back once again. Ahmedabad and Lucknow will also try. Every franchise will try to get him on their team. And he has started batting as well," added Chopra.

Despite Chahar's star-studded abilities, last season's IPL winners Chennai Super Kings did not retain him during the retention window. Instead, the franchise retained all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja (16 Crores) and Moeen Ali (8 Crores), captain MS Dhoni (12 Crores) and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 Crores). CSK will now have Rs 48 crores remaining in the purse heading into the IPL 2022 auctions.