'Not At The Cost Of Indian Team': Gavaskar Disappointed By Kohli Not Bowling Hardik Pandya

Disappointed by Virat Kohli's decision to not hand the ball to Hardik Pandya, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar denounced the skipper's reasoning of managing the all-rounder's workload. Asserting that the workload can be managed during the IPL, Gavaskar added that there should be no compromise if the player has been picked in the playing XI. The former India opener also said that if the pacer does not fit into the playing XI combination, he should not be in the lineup.

"When you talk about workload management, you’ve got to look at the balance of your team and if the balance of the team means that the workload management man does not fit into the Playing XI, he shouldn’t be playing in the XI. The workload can then be managed in the IPL for the following matches. If he plays for India, and he’s an all-rounder, he should be available to bowl three-four overs," Gavaskar said after England won the toss in the final ODI.

'If it's at the cost of Indian team.. '

The former India opener's remarks come in the aftermath of the second ODI where the Men in Blue were belted by English batsmen. Apart from Prasidh Krishna, all Indian bowlers conceded more than six runs in an over as England cruised to an easy victory. Kohli, seemingly out of options, refrained from handing the ball to Hardik Pandya who recently returned to action after recovering from a back injury. Since his return, Pandya has only bowled on a few occasions – during an ODI against Australia in November last year and the recently-concluded T20Is against England. While Gavaskar maintained that it might be difficult for Pandya to bowl at full throttle, he asserted that the all-rounder should at least bowl 3-4 overs.

"I totally agree that he maybe is not ready to bowl a full quota of 10 overs, but if one of the bowlers gets hammered, then you want somebody to come and fill in for those three four overs. Hardik Pandya has to it, India have to use him because this workload management this is… if it’s at the cost of the Indian team… then that is not the correct thing as far as I’m concerned," explained Gavaskar. READ | Hardik Pandya-Sam Curran emulate their elder brothers, get into a heated exchange

After the second ODI, skipper Kohli had reasoned that Pandya did not bowl as his workload was being managed with the World Test Championship in hindsight. “We need to manage his (Hardik) body. Need to understand where we need this skill set. (We) did utilise him in the T20Is but in the ODIs, it’s about managing his workload,” Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

“We have Test cricket in England coming up too. So it’s important for us to have him fit,” added Kohli. The 27-year-old Pandya underwent a back surgery in October 2019 and made a comeback with the IPL last year but did not bowl until recently.