‘Not Bad To Love Your...': Pakistani Woman Picks Virat Kohli Over Babar Azam - WATCH

Over the past decade, Virat Kohli's popularity has transcended borders, making him a household name even in Pakistan. His extraordinary cricketing talent, charismatic on-field demeanor, and unwavering commitment to the sport have earned him a legion of fans across the cricket-loving nation. Kohli's remarkable achievements on the international stage have endeared him to cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan, transcending the traditional rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

3 things you need to know

India played their opening match of Asia Cup 2023 against Pakistan

The match was washed out due to rain and both teams earned one point each

India must win its game against Nepal to qualify for the Super 4 stage

Also Read: India Vs Nepal Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Pakistani fangirl obsesses over Virat Kohli

A viral video on social media featuring a Pakistani fangirl expressing her admiration for India's cricket star, Virat Kohli, over Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam is doing rounds. In the video, she proudly declares, "Virat Kohli is my favorite player." When asked about her allegiance, she responds, "I am supporting Pakistan as well." The girl showcased her love for both nations by displaying their flags on her cheeks, saying, "This is Pakistan, this is India."

In a heartwarming moment, she remarks, "Loving our neighbors is not a bad thing, is it?" The highly anticipated match between India and Pakistan in Pallekele on Saturday was unfortunately canceled due to rain. Pakistan was unable to begin their chase, ultimately leading to the match being abandoned, with both teams sharing points.

A Pakistani baba stops this cute girl from loving Virat Kohli & India but this courageous girl gives a befitting reply to him and continues her support for Virat. Hats off to her.#INDvPAK #PAKvIND pic.twitter.com/9nh1M9FPbW — Silly Context (@SillyMessiKohli) September 2, 2023

Also Read: 'They Are Superstars': Nepal Skipper Showers Massive Praise On Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli

India's tumultuous star to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign

In the match's earlier stages, India faced a setback as they were bowled out for 266 runs, with Shaheen Afridi taking four crucial wickets. Despite early struggles, a remarkable 138-run partnership between Hardik Pandya (87) and Ishan Kishan (82) revived India's fortunes after they were at 66 for 4 at one stage. However, Pakistan regained control, with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf both claiming three wickets, thwarting India's progress towards the end.

Image: AP