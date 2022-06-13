Not COVID-19, WI Players Forced To Wear Masks On Field After Sandstorm Halts ODI Fixture

Pakistan on Sunday clean-swept West Indies by winning the third ODI at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan by 53 runs (DLS method). Chasing a target of 270 set by the Pakistan side, who batted first, the Windies were dismissed for 216. However, the final ODI had more drama to offer on the pitch as the match was stopped and some Windies players were later seen wearing face masks on the field due to a sudden dust storm.

The final match of the three-match Pakistan vs West Indies series was interrupted on Sunday due to dust storms in the city. Both West Indies and Pakistan players walked back to their camps after 33 overs of the first innings as dust storms inside the storm led to low visibility. Pakistan was at 155/5 when play was interrupted. Later, the match was reduced to 48 overs per side due to bad weather, when it finally continued.

🇵🇰: 155-5 after 33 overs



Play stopped due to dust storm 🌪️#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/TTPiSgV9s5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 12, 2022

Multan sandstorm force WI players to wear masks

Interestingly, several players from the Windies' side walked back on the pitch wearing face masks. The players, who weren’t wearing masks due to COVID-19 protocols during the game, played the rest of the game wearing the masks as protection from the dust storm. The rare incident left commentators and fans intrigued as the players bowled and fielded wearing face masks. Pictures and videos of the match are now doing rounds on social media as it is rare that we see players use masks to cover their faces on the pitch.

Seeing something like this for the first time.

West Indies players using mask due to sand storm.#PAKvWI #PAKvsWI pic.twitter.com/nisFSx2lFh — Shani (@ShaniHere007) June 12, 2022

PAK vs WI 3rd ODI

Pakistan had already clinched the series by securing comprehensive victories in the first two fixtures and the third match was a chance for the visitors to salvage some pride. However, the Pakistan side clean-swept the ODI series by winning the match by 53 runs (DLS method). Pakistan sailed to a score of 269-9 as allrounder Shadab Khan hit a career-best 86. This came as unlikely West Indian hero Nicholas Pooran grabbed four wickets in the match, which left many surprised. Babar Azam's rare failure had also put doubts regarding the Pakistan innings.

Chasing a total of 270 to win, the Windies side fell short by 53. Spinner Shadab fetched 4-62 to dismiss the visitors for 216 in 37.2 overs. He dismissed Keacy Carty for 33 and top-scorer Akeal Hosein who made a career-best 60 from 37 balls, hitting six sixes and two boundaries. The win saw Pakistan earn 30 points in the ODI Super League, a qualification round for the upcoming World Cup. The Babar Azam-led side had earlier won the first match by five wickets and the second by 120 runs.

Image: TWITTER/@windiescricket