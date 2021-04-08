'Not Dhoni's Last IPL, Pujara Has A Role To Play': CSK CEO Opens Up On Preparations & More

Ahead of the IPL 2021 which is set to begin tomorrow, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has affirmed that the upcoming season will not be skipper MS Dhoni's last appearance in Yellow. The CSK skipper, who had quit international cricket last year, had confirmed that he would return to action this year in CSK's last group stage in IPL 2020. Now, the franchise CEO has said that 2021 won't be the 39-year-old's last appearance in the IPL and that there are no plans in place to replace the captain.

In an exclusive interview with The Indian Express, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan opened up on the franchise's decision to acquire Cheteshwar Pujara in the auction. Maintaining that CSK wanted to honour Pujara for his heroics in Australia, Viswanathan stated that the 33-year-old has the calibre to adapt to any format and will certainly have a role to play in the top order. However, he also refrained from confirming if Pujara would feature in the CSK playing XI in the initial games of the tournament.

'Raina keen to prove himself'

Shedding light on Suresh Raina's preparations for the IPL 2021, the CSK CEO said that the former India cricketer played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and since then he has been practising. "He has been practising with us also for the last 10 days. He is very keen to do well. See, a player of his calibre who has done so much for CSK as well as the highest run-getter in the IPL for a period of the last 10-12 years, he is very keen to prove himself," Viswanathan told The Indian Express. After having announced his retirement from international cricket last year, Raina had also pulled out of the IPL 2020 in the UAE at the eleventh hour.

CSK will begin their campaign against Delhi Capitals led by a young Rishabh Pant on April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK team 2021 will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata. The Men in Yellow will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes after their dismal performance last year. The squad has been boosted with the inclusion of Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham and Robin Uthappa. However, the franchise will also miss the services of Australian speedster Josh Hazle wood who pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

CSK full squad 2021

MS Dhoni (Captain), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore