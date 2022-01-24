Last Updated:

'Not Easy For Him': Dravid Comments On KL Rahul's Captaincy In ODI Series Vs South Africa

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has defended stand-in ODI skipper KL Rahul saying that he did a good job as it was not easy for him in the loss,

Written By
Prithvi Virmani
Rahul Dravid

Image: @BCCI/Twitter


Team India were thoroughly outclassed by South Africa in the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series as they lost 3-0. It was a dismal performance by the Men in Blue, who failed to show up at the right time. KL Rahul had stood in as captain while Team India's ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma was unable to make the trip owing to an injury.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has defended the stand-in skipper, saying that he did a good job as it was not easy for him. Dravid added that Rahul will learn from the loss as he has just started his journey as a captain. He then said that KL Rahul did well given the team was touring away from home.

"I thought KL Rahul did a good job, not easy for him. Not easy to be on the wrong end of the results. He is going to learn, he is starting out in his journey as captain, he is beginning and a large part of captaincy is the execution of the skills of your players and the quality of the side.

I think we were a little bit short in the ODI side of the things. I think he did a decent job as someone who is touring, definitely, he will get better as a captain," Rahul Dravid said during a virtual press conference.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Team India unable to show up in South Africa

India lost all three matches of the India vs South Africa ODI series. It was a poor showing from the Indian team after suffering a 2-1 loss in the three-match Test series against the Proteas earlier. In the first two ODI matches, it was not even a close completion between the Men in Blue and the Proteas.

READ | India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: Tactical changes captain KL Rahul could make for next game

In the first ODI, South Africa gave a target of 297 and India was unable to get close as they scored 31 runs despite good batting performances from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. In the second ODI, India gave a target of 288 but South Africa chased it down with ease as they won by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare.

READ | Pant and Rahul involved in epic mix up, end up both on same end, still survive; WATCH

In the third and final ODI, India had a great chance to win as South Africa set a target of 288 but India were all out at 283 with four balls left and lost by four runs.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter

READ | Rishabh Pant eclipses MS Dhoni & Rahul Dravid to set key Indian record in South Africa
READ | 'Huge privilege': KL Rahul's first reaction on becoming captain of Lucknow IPL team
READ | KL Rahul consults with Virat Kohli as India bowl out SA for 287 in 3rd ODI; Watch
Tags: Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul, India vs South Africa
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com