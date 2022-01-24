'Not Easy For Him': Dravid Comments On KL Rahul's Captaincy In ODI Series Vs South Africa

Team India were thoroughly outclassed by South Africa in the three-match India vs South Africa ODI series as they lost 3-0. It was a dismal performance by the Men in Blue, who failed to show up at the right time. KL Rahul had stood in as captain while Team India's ODI and T20I captain Rohit Sharma was unable to make the trip owing to an injury.

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has defended the stand-in skipper, saying that he did a good job as it was not easy for him. Dravid added that Rahul will learn from the loss as he has just started his journey as a captain. He then said that KL Rahul did well given the team was touring away from home.

"I thought KL Rahul did a good job, not easy for him. Not easy to be on the wrong end of the results. He is going to learn, he is starting out in his journey as captain, he is beginning and a large part of captaincy is the execution of the skills of your players and the quality of the side. I think we were a little bit short in the ODI side of the things. I think he did a decent job as someone who is touring, definitely, he will get better as a captain," Rahul Dravid said during a virtual press conference.

IND vs SA ODI Series: Team India unable to show up in South Africa

India lost all three matches of the India vs South Africa ODI series. It was a poor showing from the Indian team after suffering a 2-1 loss in the three-match Test series against the Proteas earlier. In the first two ODI matches, it was not even a close completion between the Men in Blue and the Proteas.

In the first ODI, South Africa gave a target of 297 and India was unable to get close as they scored 31 runs despite good batting performances from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. In the second ODI, India gave a target of 288 but South Africa chased it down with ease as they won by seven wickets and 11 balls to spare.

In the third and final ODI, India had a great chance to win as South Africa set a target of 288 but India were all out at 283 with four balls left and lost by four runs.

Image: @BCCI/Twitter