'Not even a single Pakistani player plays in the IPL, still a record money-making league'

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is highly likely to lose the hosting rights for the coveted Asia Cup 2023 and its chairman, Najam Sethi has threatened India with boycotting the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the body which runs cricket in the region and is the final authority on the hosting rights of the continental cup.

Pakistan was awarded the right to host the 50-over Asia Cup in 2023. However, Shah, acting as BCCI's Secretary, said last year that India will not travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup or any form of bilateral cricket. His statement created a lot of buzz in both countries, following which the then PCB chairman Ramiz Raja came forward and made an empty threat to boycott the ODI World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in October-November 2023. However, Raja was soon ousted from PCB.

Asia Cup: 'It doesn't make any difference to anyone whether Pakistan comes or not'

Najam Sethi recently reiterated his predecessor's comment and said Pakistan will not travel to India for the World Cup if the BCCI refuses to send a team for the Asia Cup, something which is highly unlikely given that cash-strapped Pakistan gets most of its income from ICC tournaments. Meanwhile, Major Gaurav Arya has reacted to Najam Sethi's boycott threat while speaking to Republic World earlier today. Major Gaurav Arya has said that it doesn't make any difference to anyone if Pakistan comes or not. He remarked that Indian cricket continues to thrive and make money despite no contributions from Pakistani players.

"Najam Sethi has threatened that if India does not come to play in the Asia Cup, Pakistan will boycott the 2023 World Cup. India has refused to go to Pakistan on several occasions citing its own compulsions. Pakistan, on the other hand, has now threatened India that if you don't come for the Asia Cup, we will not participate in the World Cup," Major Gaurav Arya said.

"See, It doesn't make any difference to anyone whether Pakistan comes or not. It is a misconception of Pakistanis that they will come and play against India and earn a lot of money. Tell me one thing, India stopped trade with Pakistan but still managed to become the world's fifth-biggest economy. What was Pakistan's contribution? IPL has generated record revenues, not even a single Pakistani player plays in the league," he added.

"We are happy without Pakistan and in my opinion as an Indian citizen, the lesser we engage with Pakistan, it is better for us. We will not go to Pakistan to play and if Pakistan doesn't come to India, then very good. There's an old saying, 'If you come, you're welcome, if you don't come, you're most welcome.' Major Gaurav Arya concluded.

