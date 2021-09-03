Last Updated:

'Not Funny Anymore': Jarvo 69 Breaches Security Yet Again, Poses As Indian Bowler

Jarvo was escorted away by security personnel after he entered the field of play with a ball during the first session on Day 2 of the fourth Test match.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
England vs India, Jarvo 69, The Oval, Fourth test, jarvo enters ground, jarvo oval video, jarvo lord's video, india vs england, Umesh Yadav, Jonny Bai

Image: SunandanLele/Twitter


Prankster Daniel Jarvis, famously known as Jarvo 69, has once again intruded the ongoing Test series between India and England. Jarvo was escorted away by security personnel after he entered the field of play with a ball during the first session on Day 2 of the fourth Test match. When Umesh Yadav was getting set to bowl his spell, Jarvo came in rushing with a ball. The Englishman dashed in and bowled a ball before colliding with England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker's end at the moment. 

During the second Test match between India and England, the same individual had broken security at the historic Lord's Cricket Ground. Jarvo was seen walking alongside the Indian players as they returned to the field after a tea break, telling them to take their positions. Jarvo then infiltrated Headingley's stadium, where the third match was taking place. Jarvo went in wearing the Indian Test Jersey and took the crease ahead of Virat Kohli when Rohit Sharma lost his wicket and was heading back to the pavilion.

'Not funny anymore'

Jarvo was then dragged away by security personnel and is said to have been banned for life from accessing the Headingley cricket stadium. The latest incident with Jarvo appears to have enraged many cricket fans around the world, who believe that the England fan's frequent intrusion is bad news not just for stadium security but the game as well.

READ | Shardul Thakur reveals newly acquired 'nickname' after record-breaking stint at Oval Test

Coming to the match, India is yet against putting up a courageous fight after being bowled out for just 191 runs in the first innings. India has dismissed five England batters so far with the hosts still trailing by 52 runs. Jonny Bairstow at 34* and Ollie Pope at 38* will resume batting for England after the lunch break. 

READ | No. 16 LSU faces test vs. Bruins in Orgeron's return to LA

Image: SunandanLele/Twitter

READ | AC Milan forward Giroud test positive for coronavirus
READ | England vs India: Viral clip shows Rohit Sharma shrugging at Virat Kohli during Oval Test
READ | England vs India: Pitch-invader Jarvo back, all padded up to take over from Rohit Sharma
Tags: England vs India, Jarvo 69, The Oval
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND