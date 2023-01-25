'Not Great For Cricket': Former India Cricketer Slams Indian Pitches Ahead Of World Cup

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that the upcoming World Cup in India will not be interesting if it is played on high-scoring pitches. Chopra's comment has come after India thrashed New Zealand in the third ODI on Tuesday to win their three-match series 3-0. Chopra said that if ODI cricket is played on such pitches, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli will destroy the opponents. He went on to say that these kinds of pitches are not great for cricket.

Chopra slams Indian pitches

Chopra stated that if the World Cup is played in India, 400 runs will be scored easily, adding that a 400-run game is not a great game. Chopra highlighted how India scored close to 400 runs in each of their last six ODI matches in India, which they played against Sri Lanka and New Zealand respectively. Chopra said that scoring close to 400 runs in ODI cricket is okay when it's done once in a while but it is not good for the game when it happens frequently.

"If ODI cricket is played on such pitches, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma are going to hit a lot. Usually both will hit in the same match or else at least one will definitely hit. The day both of them get out early, Kohli will destroy you. These pitches are not great for cricket. If you want only hitting, you will get more such pitches. I personally feel it is not a good thing because when the World Cup happens here, 400 runs will be scored easily. 400 runs is not a great game," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Once in a while it is okay but if you see the last six matches, three each against Sri Lanka and New Zealand - Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, and then here - you are reaching close to 400. The ODI World Cup will happen for sure, India will start as runaway favorites but the matches might not be that interesting," he added.

India on Tuesday defeated New Zealand by 90 runs to win the third and final ODI of their series. Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma played brilliant knocks to help India post a mammoth total on the board. Indian bowlers then destroyed New Zealand's batting order to win the match for their side. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked up three wickets each to help India win. Thakur was named the player of the match, while Gill was given the player of the series award.

Image: BCCI

