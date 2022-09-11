Not Just Virat Kohli, 3 Batters Who Endured A Long Century Drought Before Hitting Jackpot

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has ended his long-awaited century drought as he reached the three-digit mark during a game against Afghanistan on Thursday. Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls to complete his maiden century in T20Is. With the century, Kohli equalled the record of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting for scoring the second-most number of hundreds at the highest level of the game. Kohli had to wait for nearly three years and 83 innings before he scored his 71st century in international cricket.

However, Kohli is not the only player to have endured a century drought in world cricket. There are several players who have gone through a similar phase in their career, including the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Let's take a look at three players who had to wait for too long to score their next hundred in international cricket.

Sachin Tendulkar

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as one of the finest batters to have ever played the game of cricket, took nearly five years since his international debut to score his first ODI century. Tendulkar took 79 matches to reach the three-digit mark in 50-over cricket. The Master Blaster scored his maiden ODI century against Sri Lanka in 1994. Tendulkar went on to score 49 centuries in ODIs and 51 in Tests, becoming the record-holder for scoring the most number of international centuries (100).

Andy Flower

Former Zimbabwean wicketkeeper-batsman Andy Flower holds the record for both the length of time and longest gap between two ODI centuries. During the 1992 Cricket World Cup, Flower scored his first ODI century against Sri Lanka. Before reaching his second hundred in the format, Flower had to wait eight years and 148 matches. The second century for Flower came during the 2000 Champions Trophy match against Sri Lanka.

Adam Parore

Former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Adam Parore holds the record for the longest gap between two centuries in Test cricket. Parore scored his first Test century against West Indies in 1995. He had to wait for another 57 Tests and close to five years to score his second hundred in the format. Parore scored his second century against Australia in Perth. Parore played 78 Tests and 179 ODIs for New Zealand before his retirement in 2002.

Image: BCCI