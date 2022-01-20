Not KL Rahul, Duminy Picks 'prolific' Batter As Rohit Sharma's Opening Partner For 2023 WC

Former South African cricketer JP Duminy spoke about India's opening combination at the ICC 2023 World Cup and said that he would pick Shikhar Dhawan to open alongside obvious choice Rohit Sharma, who is the Indian national team skipper.

JP Duminy said while that position has a lot of competition, he would pick Shikhar Dhawan to open with Rohit Sharma ahead of KL Rahul as Dhawan has proved his consistency in ODIs and has a good track record. The Shikhar Dhawan - Rohit Sharna pair has opened the innings for India on 110 occasions and have scored 4978 runs in partnerships which makes it the fourth-highest of all time and second-highest for India after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.

"He has been prolific for India in this format since 2019. So that's a long period of time and if anyone is doing it as consistently as he is, you would think it would be given that he would be opening the batting for India at the World Cup. I think the question mark is always going to be who is going to be his partner. And I think it's an obvious one in Rohit Sharma," Duminy told online web portal Cricket.com

JP Duminy on KL Rahul's batting position

He further went on to add that KL Rahul will slot in well in the middle order and has done that in the past, but whose place will he take. there sure are some questions but said that Dhawan has been prolific and that he sure should be a part of India's 2023 World Cup squad.

"Where does a KL Rahul slot in. We have seen him play really well in that middle order. So whose place does he take? I get that those are the questions and conditions are going to be the question mark around that. Dhawan, as we highlighted, has been prolific. Not only from 2019, he has been consistent from a long period of time. He certainly warrants that position and I'm pretty sure he is going to be there scoring runs for India," Duminy added.

The 36-year-old wasn't in great form coming into the ongoing IND vs SA ODI series but has proven himself in the 1st ODI scoring 79 off 84 balls.