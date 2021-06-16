Not Kohli Or Pujara, Sunil Gavaskar Backs THIS Indian Batter To Get 3 Test Tons In England

Former India international Sunil Gavaskar believes that opener Rohit Sharma will get as many as three centuries in the five-match Test series against England later this year. Gavaskar, while speaking on the YouTube channel 'The Cricket Analyst', predicted that if Rohit can get his shot selection right and survives the first two or three overs, he will get three centuries against England. The former India skipper said Rohit is always looking to play attacking shots so sometimes he gets out due to poor shot selection, adding "If gets it right, he can score as many as three centuries".

'He will be very good'

Gavaskar also highlighted that if Rohit doesn't make use of his feet in the first two to three overs, he will lose his wicket early. Gavaskar said Rohit doesn't move his front foot in line with the pitch of the ball, which costs him his wicket, adding "If he gets it right after the first few overs into the game, he will be very good with the bat". Gavaskar said the way Rohit played fast-bowlers in Australia was mind-blowing. He said Rohit was timing the balls bowled at the speed of 90 miles an hour, making it look like 40 miles per hour.

Rohit has played just one Test match in England in 2014, where he scored 34 runs. However, the Indian opener has come a long way in international cricket ever since as the last time he toured the country in 2019 for the ICC World Cup, he scored a record five centuries in the tournament. Rohit has played a total of 38 Test matches since his debut in 2013 and has scored 2,615 runs at an average of 46.69. He has 7 centuries and 12 half-centuries to his name in Test cricket.

Rohit is currently with the Indian squad in Southampton, where they are slated to play the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship final. The WTC final between India and New Zealand will take place between June 18 and June 22. India will then play a five-match Test series against England between August and September.

(Image Credit: PTI)

