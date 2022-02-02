'Not Many People Know This': Kohli Reveals Anushka Sharma's Special Bangalore Connect

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli is preparing for a new Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It will be his 15th season with RCB but the first time after eight years when he will not be leading them after he gave up the captaincy. Speaking on RCB's podcast about his wife Anushka Sharma, he said that she has a special connection with the city of Banglore because of something that was previously unknown to many people.

Kohli said: "She’s (Anushka Sharma) a Bangalore girl. She’s grown up there. She’s spent way more time than I have in Bangalore, not many people know this. And she has a special connection with the city already. So obviously she feels very happy that I am playing for RCB and my commitment is always going to be for this franchise and for this city… She obviously can feel the sadness when we don’t do well as well. And as I said, there’s a special connect with Bangalore already so for her it was just things coming together in the most perfect manner that I happened to play in the city and she gets to go back to Bangalore and relive her special memories of growing up there. And she absolutely loves it."

Kohli's connection with Bangalore

Kohli also talked about his relationship with the city of Bangalore and he loves playing for the IPL franchise. "It's always had a strong impact on my life starting from the time we used to come to Bangalore for the Under-14, Under-15 NCA camps and we used to be there for 2-2.5 months at one stretch so we used to explore quite a bit of Bangalore even then. The city has a very different feel to any other place in India. It is just when you arrive, you land at the airport and you are driving to the hotel, you just feel like you've come home. That's a very difficult feeling to get in a city that you haven't been born and grown up in and you just go there for a period in the year," said Kohli.