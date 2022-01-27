Not One But 'four-five Players' Can Lead India In Test Format, Claims Brett Lee

Former Australian cricketer Brett Lee has expressed his views on Virat Kohli’s decision to call his time as the Test skipper of India, following the Test series loss to South Africa. Brett Lee is currently in Muscat, Oman playing the Legends Cricket League 2022 for the World Giants. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI about Kohli, Lee also added that India has almost five to four potential leaders for the Test team in their squad.

“It is his personal decision,” Lee said on Kohli’s decision to step down from the captaincy role of India in Test cricket. The former Aussie pacer added, “There are 4 to 5 players who can lead them,“ while shedding his thoughts on the future of India’s Test captaincy.

It is his personal decision (Virat Kohli on quitting captaincy). There are 4 to 5 players who can lead them (Indian team in Test cricket): Former Australian pacer Brett Lee in Muscat, Oman pic.twitter.com/DizXotxQHi — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Team India's captaincy saga

Virat Kohli decided to call his time as the T20 skipper of India, following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in November last year. He was removed from the ODI captaincy of India in December ahead of India’s tour of South Africa 2021/22 to the much shock of cricket fans. While comments from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly suggested Kohli was advised not to quit captaincy in T20Is, Kohli spoke to the media a few days later and denied any such claims.

While Rohit was announced as the new limited-overs skipper of India, Kohli only had the Test captaincy to himself. However, India lost 2-1 in the three-match Test series against the Proteas and Kohli announced on January 15, that he has decided to step down from the leadership role in red-ball cricket as well. Kohli's decision to quit captaincy sent the entire cricket world into shock, as he led the team to 40 Test wins in 68 matches.

Brett Lee playing Legends Cricket League

Meanwhile, Lee spoke to ANI about Kohli before his team, the World Giants lock horns with India Maharajas in match no. 6 of the Legends League Cricket. The nine-day tournament comprises three teams with legendary former cricketers on their side. The India Maharajas are led by former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, while the World Giants are led by former Caribbean skipper Darren Sammy.

At the same time, the third team in the tournament, the Asia Lions are led by former Pakistan skipper Misbah Ul-Haq. Ahead of Wednesday's match, the World Giants sit at the top of the points standings with two wins and one loss. Whereas, India Maharajas find themselves in the third position with one win and two defeats.

Image: Twitter/@ANI