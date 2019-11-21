'Not Only About Excitement': Virat Kohli Cites Batsman-bowler Conflict At Core Of Tests

As Team India gears up for the first day-night pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata starting Friday skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday addressed a press conference where he stated that the pink ball test should not be the only criterion of the judgment for a test match. Kohli also suggested creating a Test cricket calendar to further have planned matches. The second Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata will be a day-night affair -- partly played under floodlights, and with a pink ball rather than red for better visibility. India's new cricket chief Sourav Ganguly had to work hard to convince both teams to play under floodlights but the stage is now set for a grand spectacle at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

Addressing the media, Captain Kohli said, "In my opinion, this should not become the only way Test cricket should be played. Because in this case, you will miss out on the nervousness of the first session to be played in the morning. You can bring excitement into Test cricket but you cannot purely make Test cricket based on entertaining people. You know the entertainment of the test cricket lies on the fact that a batsman is trying to survive a session and a bowler is trying to set a batsman out."

"If people don't respond to that too bad, whoever wants to respond will come and watch Test cricket. If I don't like Test cricket you cannot push me to like it. If someone gets excitement and a boost from watching that battle between bat and ball in a great session of Test cricket, in my opinion, those are the people who must come out and watch test cricket because they understand what's going on. So yes it's great to create a buzz around Test cricket. You can see the first four days are already sold out which is amazing for Test cricket," he added.

'Test cricket calendar'

Speaking about a Test cricket calendar Kohli said, "I think Rahul Bhai has already mentioned that if we have a test calendar where the series and the test are fixed then obviously it will bring a lot more system and sync to people planning their calendars as well. I cannot be a random thing. So if we have centers that are marked and a Test calendar that is marked obviously people will have a better system as to how we can plan to get to the Test. People are not going to leave work and come to a Test match. If they don't know wats going on they can plan it once just like you plan anything in life. I think this can be a one-off thing and it should not, in my opinion, be a regular scenario."

About pink-ball Test

The agenda for the pink ball Test was pushed by Sourav Ganguly and it is very evident that the nation has caught up with the excitement. From players to experts, and most of the general public, almost everyone has expressed their excitement on social media as the historic match's beginning keeps getting closer by the minute. Ganguly announced that the first four days have already been sold out and this statistic is only a testament of his vision becoming a reality. One of the major reasons behind the BCCI President wanting the Day-Night Test to take place was to 'rejuvenate' Test cricket and elevate crowd interest and participation. India will become the last major cricketing nation to enter the pink-ball Test era Friday after long resisting innovations to the five-day format.

