Not Over Yet: Venkatesh Prasad Has Thoughtful Wish On Virat Kohli's Big T20 Decision

In a massive development, Team India's skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday announced that he will be stepping down from the T20 captaincy after the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Following Virat Kohli's massive decision, a former Indian pacer took to his Twitter handle to wish Kohli for his final tournament as India’s T20 captain. Venkatesh Prasad replied to Virat’s tweet announcing his decision to step down as the captain and said, “Best wishes for the T20 World Cup. I am sure you will bring glory to the country.”

Best wishes for the T20 World Cup. I am sure you will bring glory to the country. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 16, 2021

Currently, Virat Kohli is in the United Arab Emirates preparing for the second phase of IPL 2021. The first phase was disrupted due to the deadly second wave in India and was subsequently postponed. Kohli is also the captain of the IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore and will be looking to win his first-ever IPL trophy this year. Virat Kohli and the Indian team had to return prematurely from Manchester, England following a COVID-19 outbreak within the squad. The two cricketing giants agreed to indefinitely postpone the match as India was leading the test series by 2-1.

Virat's passionate note to the fans

Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India's T20 captain after this year’s World Cup through a long note on his social media accounts. He wrote, "I have been fortunate enough to not only represent India but also lead the Indian Cricket Team to my utmost capability. I thank everyone who has supported me in my journey as the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. I couldn't have done it without them - the boys, the support staff, the selection committee, my coaches and each and every Indian who prayed for us to win." He continued, "Understanding workload is a very important thing and considering my immense workload over the last 8-9 years playing all 3 formats and captaining regularly for last 5-6 years, I feel I need to give myself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian Team in Test and ODI Cricket. I have given everything to the Team during my time as T20 Captain and I will continue to do so for the T20 Team as a batsman moving forward," he added.