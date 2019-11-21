Not Pink Ball? Virat Kohli Reveals 'big Factor' He Spoke To Day/Night Match Referee About

Prior to the second and final Test of ongoing India vs Bangladesh series, Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli addressing a press conference commented on the playing and logistical conditions, "In India, we have one big factor which is dew, which I spoke to the match referee about yesterday (Wednesday), it is something that we will have to speak about discuss as we go along with playing with the game. You can't really predict how much mopping or cleaning of the dew is required, you will never really know at what stage the dew will arrive."

READ | 'Dhoni Dhoni' Echoes In Virat Kohli's Guess-who The Partner In Crime Is Picture

READ | Virat Kohli: Indian Skipper Named PETA India’s Person Of The Year 2019

'Dew is definitely going to be a factor'

Virat Kohli added that the referee shared the same views as him, "He had the same discussion yesterday, that we will have to play it as it comes and manage it in the best way possible. So, I think that is one difference in playing a day/night test in India as compared to any other country. Apart from that, I do not feel that there are really any other major differences, just the dew factor is definitely going to be a factor in India in the last session.

Kohli further said that he felt lucky that India was able to be the first Nation who would open the new chapter of Test cricket. Kohli was asked about the occasion and the buzz around the new ball, and he said. "It is a very good occasion. We were anyways excited to play the pink ball Test since it's a challenge. I think the last time there was so much excitement and buzz at Eden gardens was when India and Pakistan played during the T20 World Cup match, and even then, many big personalities had arrived and were facilitated. I think the atmosphere will be similar. It can be daunting and intimidating but it's exciting as well. There will be full support for batsmen and bowlers. The first hour will be very exciting since the energy levels will be very high. People will have fun as well. It is a landmark occasion for Indian cricket and we are lucky to begin this format and it's an honour."

'I would ideally like a bigger gap between the two Test matches'

Kohli was also asked about the practice matches between Test matches for players to adjust to the pink ball, and he said, "I think it depends on when the Test match takes place. If it is the first Test then obviously before the first Test match, whatever practice matches you play - one of them can be a normal red ball practice game and one before the Test can be a pink ball practice game. But if its the second or the third Test then I would ideally like a bigger gap between the two Test matches and have a practice game before the pink ball Test, whenever that is. It (practice Test) can't be before the series with the pink ball Test being the third or the fourth Test. That will not make any sense."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on October 29 announced that India will play Bangladesh in the first pink-ball Test match at Eden Gardens, which will begin on November 22. Bangladesh are on three T20I and two Test match tour in India. India won the T2OI series 2-1 and also registered a victory in the first Test match in Indore.

READ | India Vs Bangladesh D/N Test: Special Gold Coins Unveiled To Mark The Historic Occasion

READ | Virat Kohli Explains The Difference Between Red & Pink Ball Before D/n Test